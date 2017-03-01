Student convicted of forging ‘O’ Level results

HARARE – A former student at Oriel Boys High School who forged an Ordinary Level certificate and attempted to use it to gain admission for Lower Six at Goromonzi High School was yesterday sentenced to four months in prison.
The term was, however, wholly suspended.
Dick Chikadza, 18, of Ruwa, was convicted on charges of presenting a forged certificate to a prospective learning institution with the intention to gain admission. He was jailed by Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube.
Ncube said the conduct of individuals like Chikadza compromised the quality of Zimbabwe’s workforce.
“The courts will not tolerate the accused person’s conduct. We cannot end up having a nation full of doctors without the requisite qualifications,” Ncube ruled.
Chikadza had pleaded for a lenient sentence, saying he only wished to proceed to Advanced Level and had given $100 to one Kaora to manufacture the fake result slip.
The complainant was Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) represented by assistant security officer Lee Banda.
Prosecutor Fransisca Mukumbiri alleged that on February 13 this year, Chikadza tendered his forged result slip in which he had awarded himself eight “O” Level passes with five As, two Bs and one C.
The recruiting officer noted anomalies on the forged result slip before contacting the Zimsec officials.
Zimsec records established that Chikadza had indeed sat for the “O” Level examinations but came out with a D in English Language, U in History, E in Geography, E in Shona, U in Mathematics, D in Commerce and C in Integrated Science.
According to Zimsec records, Chikadza bunked the Computer Studies examination. – Daily News
