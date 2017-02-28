News Ticker

Why online courses are trending

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter Education 0

A group of students at North-West University in Gaborone, Botswana. Photo: Panos/ Marc Shoul

Hundreds of university students in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa and other African countries took to the streets last year to protest against high tuition fees, lack of equal access to education and inferior learning environments at their learning institutions. The clashes, which disrupted the universities’ academic calendars, highlighted the harsh conditions students face on the continent.

By Eleni Mourdoukoutas

To put it into perspective, only about 6% of young people in sub-Saharan Africa are enrolled in higher education institutions, according to a 2015 report by the Africa-America Institute (AAI), a US-based organization that seeks to foster relations between Africa and the United States through higher education.

The introduction of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) may, however, provide a lifeline for African students who desire to circumvent college entry difficulties. MOOCs are freely accessible online courses on various subjects that can be taken by anyone from anywhere in the world. One of the advantages of these courses is that they are accessible to unlimited number of students.

“They are very valuable if you consider that MOOCs means access to some of the best experts in the world about a certain topic, and access to knowledge that one cannot otherwise find easily,” Carmine Paolo De Salvo told Africa Renewal.

Mr. De Salvo is an instructor for a 2016 MOOCs focusing on agricultural policies produced by the Inter-American Development Bank on edX, an online learning platform.

Online education or e-learning is not new to Africa and many institutions, including the African Virtual University, have made university education from accredited schools available online since the late 90s. Countries such as Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe have embraced the e-learning movement using various online instruction methods.

While traditional e-learning makes tertiary education more accessible, it can still be limiting due to high fees, and because courses are only open at specific times of the year. As a result, students who intend to pursue specialized and flexible post-graduate education are now turning to open online courses.

Experts say that MOOCs can complement traditional education. But because access to higher education in sub-Saharan Africa is lower than the global average by at least 20%, according to the Africa-America Institute, open online courses could actually be the only means for those who lack other opportunities for advancing their education.

In addition to edX, MOOCs are available through providers such as Coursera and Udacity, both of which are also employed by prominent US universities such as Princeton, Stanford and Harvard. Institutions using MOOCs present learning materials through a variety of methods, including articles, videos, discussion threads and infographics and they typically last between five and twelve weeks. While most courses are not available for credit, individuals who are successful in a course can receive a free certificate or pay a relatively small fee, usually about $25, to get the certificate after completion.

African universities have recently begun to embrace MOOCs, following in the footsteps of prominent American and European universities. In 2016, the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, became the first African university to offer MOOCs on the edX platform. A year earlier, the University of Cape Town, also in South Africa, was the first in Africa to offer MOOCs through the Coursera platform. More universities in other countries are expected to join the bandwagon in the coming years.

Although Africa still has grounds to make up, a 2016 study by the Technology and Social Change Group (TASCHA) at the University of Washington Information School, a US-based network of tech researchers, found that the highest completion rates for MOOCs are in developing countries. According to the study, low- and middle-income populations make up 80% of MOOCs’ users, and 82% of South African participants are 30 years or younger.

A 2015 survey by Coursera, a prominent MOOCs platform, found that as a result of taking online courses, an overwhelming 87% of participants reported career benefits, with 33% mentioning tangible career benefits.

“Usually, the feedback we receive is very positive. Some people told us that their lives had changed, thanks to MOOCs,” said Mr. De Salvo.  – Africa Renewal

Related Posts
Students Using Grace Mugabe T-Shirts to Campaign for Hotly Contested Posts
Students Using Grace Mugabe T-Shirts to Campaign for Hotly Contested Posts
CHINHOYI—Student elections in Zimbabwe have always been hotly contested. Now with a day to go before union polls at the Chinhoyi University of Technology, Zimbabwe National Students’ Union leader at the ...
READ MORE
Ordinary Level students from Bradley High School have time to read and chat while waiting to board the bus back to school from Harare yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
School fees increases unlikely
THE majority of schools in the country are not likely to increase school fees for the First Term which begins on January 10 as Government has not received any application ...
READ MORE
Rural teachers strike ‘on till demands are met’
Rural teachers strike ‘on till demands are met’
HARARE - Rural teachers are voicing their outrage at delayed pay dates and benefit cuts saying their strike action is on until government — which is reeling from a deepening ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Recieves 3 Top Education Awards in USA Studies
Zimbabwean Recieves 3 Top Education Awards in USA Studies
WASHINGTON DC—A Zimbabwean, Hatinawedu Mupiwa, who struggled to raise money for school fees in Nyanga, Manicaland province, due to poverty but managed to get a scholarship to study in America, ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s plan to save his regime: Export highly educated retrenched workers
Robert Mugabe’s plan to save his regime: Export highly educated retrenched workers
HARARE, Zimbabwe — After presiding over this impoverished country in southern Africa for more than three decades, 91-year-old strongmanRobert Mugabe has a new plan for prosperity: exporting highly educated workers. By ...
READ MORE
New schools curriculum a nightmare
New schools curriculum a nightmare
HARARE - Buying school supplies for the new curriculum has become costly as well as confusing. Many parents wonder if some of the supplies — including expensive coloured and plain bond paper, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe police arrest 15 female student protesters
Zimbabwe police arrest 15 female student protesters
HARARE,– At least 15 female and six male students were arrested in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare on Friday during a protest against poor living conditions in colleges and universities in the country. Police ...
READ MORE
The 17 best universities in Europe to do an MBA, according to The Economist
The 17 best universities in Europe to do an MBA, according to The Economist
The Economist has released its annual ranking of the world's best MBAs. A Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) is a fast-track to success and can catapult its graduates into a ...
READ MORE
Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks
Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks
Teachers have attacked Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira for saying bonuses are not a top priority in Zimbabwe. They told VOA Studio 7 such remarks are not necessary at a time the ...
READ MORE
School Headache As Panners Dig Tunnels Under Class Rooms
School Headache As Panners Dig Tunnels Under Class Rooms
GLOBE PHOENIX primary school, a learning facility situated at an old gold mine in central Kwekwe has been a target of illegal gold panners who are digging tunnels into the ...
READ MORE
Students Using Grace Mugabe T-Shirts to Campaign for
School fees increases unlikely
Rural teachers strike ‘on till demands are met’
Zimbabwean Recieves 3 Top Education Awards in USA
Robert Mugabe’s plan to save his regime: Export
New schools curriculum a nightmare
Zimbabwe police arrest 15 female student protesters
The 17 best universities in Europe to do
Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks
School Headache As Panners Dig Tunnels Under Class

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

TLC to release first album without late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r’n’b ’90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer. The manager of surviving members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News