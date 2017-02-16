Varsity Degree To Become Minimum Qualification – Minister

Harare,– Government is working on policy and legislative reforms that would see a university degree being the minimum qualification that could be attained by any Zimbabwean who would have gone through tertiary education at any one time.

This was revealed by Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo while giving evidence before parliament’s Higher and Tertiary Education committee earlier this week.

“We just think the time has come for the minimum requirement in terms of high end skills to be a degree,” Moyo said.

“If you have a national certificate or a diploma, it is not good enough. You better get a degree and become globally competitive.

“We don’t want the average skill to be the certificate. We want to banish the certificate in de facto terms but we also want to bring international best practice and basically this calls not just for reforms in our policies but also our legislation.”

Moyo said his ministry was planning on introducing the new dispensation inside the next two months.

“In the next two months, we will come with legislative reforms to present before we take them elsewhere and obviously this will have implications on the curriculum.

Unlike Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora, Moyo said he will consult widely before implementing any changes to the country’s higher levels of education.

Dokora is accused of introducing a new schools curriculum at the beginning of the year without consulting the relevant stakeholders like teachers and parents.

Since independence, certificates and diplomas have been accessible to a sizable number of locals who have either chosen to acquire the standard qualifications or have failed to pass to Advanced level, a requirement for university enrolment.