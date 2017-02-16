News Ticker

Zimbabwe regime mulls demagogue Robert Mugabe University

16th February 2017 Staff Reporter Education 0

Government is considering renaming a university after President Mugabe or have a new one in honour of his contribution to the education sector both in Zimbabwe and the entire African continent, legislators have heard. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said that while the plan was still in its formative stage, his ministry was seriously considering it.

He was giving oral evidence before a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education chaired by Chinhoyi MP Dr Peter Mataruse (MDC-T) recently.

President Mugabe, said Prof Moyo, deserved the special honour of having a university named after him, just as other African countries had done for their leaders. “Surely, for an iconic leader who has distinguished himself in the area of education and has contributed immensely to education, it would make sense to have a Robert Mugabe University,” he said.

“We should have a university named after President Mugabe, although we have a Robert Mugabe School of Intelligence. This is not enough, we should honour our founding father, President Mugabe, for his contribution to this nation.”

Prof Moyo said President Mugabe was a scholar par excellence throughout Africa and the naming of the school after him was a way of honouring the President’s achievements in the area of education.

“There is a Nelson Mandela University in South Africa; there is Moi University one of the best universities in East Africa,” he said. “There is Kenyatta University, another excellent university in Africa. We need a successful university in Zimbabwe as well, signifying our exceptional leader.”

Prof Moyo said there was also need for the country to have a university of performing arts.

“Clearly, we do not have a university dedicated to performing arts,” he said. “We have some universities that have tried to bring up means that have an interest in this area such as the Midlands State University, and the University of Zimbabwe is interested as well.

“The country needs a fully-fledged national university that is dedicated to performing arts and we are working on coming up with the university.” – Herald

Related Posts
Tech@School Expo to be held during Rio-Set
Tech@School Expo to be held during Rio-Set
TechnoMag, a local online tech magazine will hold this year’s edition of Tech@School during the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development’s Research and Intellectual Outputs-Science, Engineering ...
READ MORE
01 Nov 2013, Pretoria, Tshwane, South Africa --- Pretoria, South Africa. 1st November 2013 -- President Mugabe gives a speech at a graduation ceremony at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, November 2013. -- 90 year old Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe, arrived at the Union Buildings on Saturday for Jacob Zumas presidential inauguration ceremony in Pretoria. --- Image by © Zinyange Auntony/Demotix/Corbis
‘Give us jobs’: Student held for holding up placard at Zimbabwe graduation
Harare - An online media watchdog in Zimbabwe has confirmed reports of the detention on Thursday of a student leader who held up a placard demanding jobs during a graduation ...
READ MORE
01 Nov 2013, Pretoria, Tshwane, South Africa --- Pretoria, South Africa. 1st November 2013 -- President Mugabe gives a speech at a graduation ceremony at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo, November 2013. -- 90 year old Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe, arrived at the Union Buildings on Saturday for Jacob Zumas presidential inauguration ceremony in Pretoria. --- Image by © Zinyange Auntony/Demotix/Corbis
University Graduate Arrested After Demanding Jobs from Mugabe Released
BULAWAYO — The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Saturday secured the release on free bail of Advance Musoki, a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student graduate, who ...
READ MORE
Doctorates Gallo As Zimbabwe’s Prominent Vendor Is Capped
Doctorates Gallo As Zimbabwe’s Prominent Vendor Is Capped
HARARE,– Zanu (PF) activist and former cross-border trader, Killer Zivhu, has been conferred with an honorary degree, winning the bragging rights of be called a Doctor (Dr), in a development ...
READ MORE
Zuma to meet students Friday after protests over fees
Zuma to meet students Friday after protests over fees
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday he will meet student leaders and university authorities on Friday to discuss planned hikes in tuition fees that ...
READ MORE
Cellphones in schools: storm continues to gather
Cellphones in schools: storm continues to gather
THE world has been shrunk into a “village” with a lot of business – both economic and social – now being conducted in virtual space, necessitating wide coverage of new ...
READ MORE
Facebook rescinds internship from student who exposed app privacy flaws
Facebook rescinds internship from student who exposed app privacy flaws
A Harvard University student says he lost his internship at Facebook after he launched a browser application from his dorm room that exploited privacy flaws on the company’s mobile messenger. Aran ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Youth ‘Seize’ School Buses for Mugabe March
Zanu PF Youth ‘Seize’ School Buses for Mugabe March
CHINHOYI — The Zanu PF Youth League is allegedly forcing schools to handover buses to party activists who are set to join the so-called million-man-march in Harare on Wednesday to show ...
READ MORE
Former Zimbabwe Engineer Conducting English Classes in China
Former Zimbabwe Engineer Conducting English Classes in China
BULAWAYO—When Zimbabwean, Victor Mubaya, left his country to study in the United States of America more than 15 years ago, little did he ever imagine that he will end up ...
READ MORE
Government owes universities US$61m
Government owes universities US$61m
BINDURA - Government owes institutions of higher learning US$61 million in cadetship fees and US$1 million has been set aside for this is year’s programme. The sum owed to institutions of ...
READ MORE
Tech@School Expo to be held during Rio-Set
‘Give us jobs’: Student held for holding up
University Graduate Arrested After Demanding Jobs from Mugabe
Doctorates Gallo As Zimbabwe’s Prominent Vendor Is Capped
Zuma to meet students Friday after protests over
Cellphones in schools: storm continues to gather
Facebook rescinds internship from student who exposed app
Zanu PF Youth ‘Seize’ School Buses for Mugabe
Former Zimbabwe Engineer Conducting English Classes in China
Government owes universities US$61m

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News