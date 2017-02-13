News Ticker

Zimbabwean teachers start petition against new curriculum

13th February 2017 Staff Reporter Education 0

HARARE –The Progressive Teachers Union announced on Monday that it is trying to get half a million signatures on a petition against this new curriculum.

A leading teachers’ union in Zimbabwe says it will petition President Robert Mugabe and parliament to do away with a new school curriculum.

The teachers say they just don’t have the resources or in some cases know how to teach the new subjects, which includes one called Mass Displays.

The new curriculum took many by surprise when it was introduced at the beginning of the year and opposition to it is growing.

Ever since the new term started, parents, Members Parliament and teachers have questioned why students must take exams in subjects like Mass Displays, but not necessarily in Information Technology.

Across the country, parents have been desperately trying to get copies of the curriculum as they worry for their children’s’ future.

Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has previously indicated he likes bringing in sweeping changes to the education sector but this one has got many people hot under the collar.

