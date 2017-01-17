News Ticker

A-Level results: Girls outshine boys

17th January 2017 Staff Reporter Education 0

Girls outshone boys in Advanced Level Zimbabwe School Examinations Council’s November examinations whose results were released last Friday.

According to an analysis by Zimsec, female candidates scored a 91,6 percent pass rate, while their male counterparts managed 86,4 percent. In 2015, girls were in the lead, scoring a 90,5 percent pass rate against the boys’ 85,4 percent.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Levi Nyagura said there were more male candidates than females in last year’s examinations. “The total number of school female candidates who sat for November 2016 ‘A’ level examinations was 14 610,” he said. “Of these, 14 489 wrote two or more subjects and 13 266 passed with two or more subjects.

“The total number of school male candidates who sat for the same examinations was 18 790, which is 4 180 more than their female counterparts. A total of 18 650 male school candidates wrote two or more subjects and 16 117 passed with two or more subjects.”

Prof Nyagura said candidature had increased in 2016 as compared to 2015.

“There is a slight increase in both entries and pass rates for female and male candidates from 2015 to 2016,” he said. “Though female candidates are significantly fewer than male candidates, their performance also notably surpasses that of their counterparts.”

According to statistics, 85,1 percent of female school candidates passed one subject, while their male counterparts managed 72,9 percent.

On private candidates, females scored a 47,4 percent, while their male counterparts managed 53,2 percent. The statistics also show that 73,3 percent of female school candidates passed two subjects, while males managed 66,7 percent.

Female private candidates scored 27,1 percent, while the male candidates managed 34,3 percent. On candidates who passed three subjects, female school candidates registered a 71,78 percent pass rate compared to their male counterparts who settled for 66,3 percent.

On four subjects passes, female school candidates scored a 79,6 percent pass, while male candidates settled for 77,7 percent. Private female candidates scored 54,83 percent as compared to 52,2 percent scored by their male counterparts. The Herald

Related Posts
Dokora says ministry to take stern action against bullying
Dokora says ministry to take stern action against bullying
Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora last week told Senate that his ministry would soon take stern action against schools that failed to protect pupils from bullies. by VENERANDA LANGA Dokora ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Youth ‘Seize’ School Buses for Mugabe March
Zanu PF Youth ‘Seize’ School Buses for Mugabe March
CHINHOYI — The Zanu PF Youth League is allegedly forcing schools to handover buses to party activists who are set to join the so-called million-man-march in Harare on Wednesday to show ...
READ MORE
Zim maintains Africa education flagship tag: UN
Zim maintains Africa education flagship tag: UN
HARARE — Data released by the United Nations (UN) shows that Zimbabwe has the highest, if not the best, ratio of school books per student, a feat achieved despite incredible odds ...
READ MORE
No Bonus Joy For Varsity Lecturers Says Muchinguri
No Bonus Joy For Varsity Lecturers Says Muchinguri
The Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology ministry has said it does not have money to pay lecturers’ bonuses, urging the university staff to stop fighting. In an interview minister ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Student Athletes Awarded US Sports Scholarships
Zimbabwe Student Athletes Awarded US Sports Scholarships
Harare,  - Five Zimbabwean student athletes started studies in the United States this month financed by American universities through sports scholarships.  The students worked through an innovative partnership between the U.S. Embassy’s ...
READ MORE
Rescind ban on punishment at schools – union
Rescind ban on punishment at schools – union
Harare - A teachers union in Zimbabwe on Friday said it wanted President Robert Mugabe to rescind a ban on corporal punishment because schools risked turning into "jungles." "We're receiving reports ...
READ MORE
Makandiwa donates to former school
Makandiwa donates to former school
HARARE - Prominent preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa on Thursday handed over three classroom blocks, books and a borehole to his former school in Muzarabani. Muringazuva Primary School received donations worth $200 000 ...
READ MORE
Zimsec 2014 ‘O’ Level results out
Zimsec 2014 ‘O’ Level results out
HARARE - The November 2014 “O” Level results are out, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) said yesterday. “Zimsec board and management would like to notify the nation of the release ...
READ MORE
Quality education still a dream for Binga district
Quality education still a dream for Binga district
Since the attainment of Independence in 1980, rural development has been number one priority on the Zimbabwean government’s agenda. Zisunko Ndlovu This has been in an effort to reduce rural poverty which ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe court jails exam cheat
Zimbabwe court jails exam cheat
Harare - A Zimbabwean court has jailed for nine months a man who bought a leaked school-leavers' exam paper for his brother, in the wake of a major paper leak ...
READ MORE
Dokora says ministry to take stern action against
Zanu PF Youth ‘Seize’ School Buses for Mugabe
Zim maintains Africa education flagship tag: UN
No Bonus Joy For Varsity Lecturers Says Muchinguri
Zimbabwe Student Athletes Awarded US Sports Scholarships
Rescind ban on punishment at schools – union
Makandiwa donates to former school
Zimsec 2014 ‘O’ Level results out
Quality education still a dream for Binga district
Zimbabwe court jails exam cheat

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News