News Ticker

UZ students protest fees hike

10th January 2017 Staff Reporter Education 0

HARARE – College of Health Sciences students yesterday peacefully protested at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) over a 35 percent fee hike imposed by the learning institution.

Administration informed students in a January 4, 2017 notice — signed by the university’s vice chancellor Levi Nyagura — that fees for medicine scholars had been increased to $1 043 from $773.

Efforts to obtain comment from the administration were fruitless as their phones went unanswered.

UZ’s Student Representative Council (SRC) described the move as “inconsiderate” and “ill-timed.”

“The fact that students dropped out of college en masse last year is evidence that they are struggling to make ends meet.

“It is common knowledge that the on-going economic crisis has rendered general citizens incapable of raising sufficient money to pay fees for their dependents,” the Council’s vice president Zivai Mhetu said.

“The UZ administration is fully aware of the challenges students are facing in securing fees yet it has chosen to raise fees when the situation on the ground actually demands a fees reduction,” he said.

The affected students argue that they were already struggling to pay fees before the hike due to economic challenges.

Student representative bodies have reported massive dropout rates at universities because of tuition fees challenges, with the  Zimbabwe National Students’ Union claiming that at least 12 000 threw in the towel in the first quarter of 2016 alone.

Hiking fees also makes it more difficult for the less-affluent, minority students to afford higher education.

Students see the trend as a form of privatisation that excludes the poor.

Weakening of the education system is considered particularly severe in a State hardest-hit by a biting economic recession.

UZ is expected to open for its second semester for the 2016/2017 academic year next month.

The students castigated the university’s administration for not consulting them before making the decision.

“The UZ administration, through the Senate, is supposed to consult us before it raises fees,” UZ SRC spokesperson Tafadzwa Chabata added.

“As the UZ SRC, we were elected for the sole purpose of representing students and giving them a voice in college bodies such as the senate and fees revision committees where important issues such as those to do with fees are discussed,” he said.

“We are greatly disgruntled and immensely disappointed by the fact that the administration chose to raise fees behind our back and we will be taking the administration to task as soon as we meet as the SRC to plan a way forward.”

Unconfirmed reports say Lupane State University in Matabeleland also increased fees by close to $350.

Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy member, Howard Madya, lambasted government for failing to cater for students.

“The government no longer cares about students and officials are after self-enrichment. We will do all things necessary to ensure that the fees increment is suspended,” he said. – Daily News

Related Posts
Juju schoolboy ordered to return home
Juju schoolboy ordered to return home
A school-going boy from Harrisvale suburb who deserted home to stay with neighbours after his uncle discovered traditional herbs mixed with human hair in his school bag was sternly ordered ...
READ MORE
The 5 reasons why e-learning startups in Zimbabwe do not succeed
The 5 reasons why e-learning startups in Zimbabwe do not succeed
I co-founded Big Brain Zimbabwe in 2013 and was involved in a number of eLearning projects in Zimbabwe. I have watched other entrepreneurs trying to venture into the education sector, ...
READ MORE
Teachers push for non-monetary incentives
Teachers push for non-monetary incentives
THE militant Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) is negotiating with government for non-monetary incentives to cushion its members from the devastating effects of the country’s economy, which is in ...
READ MORE
UZ Holds Business Competitiveness Conference
UZ Holds Business Competitiveness Conference
THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) will tomorrow hold a conference on business competitiveness, as stakeholder efforts to extricate the country from a worsening economic crisis intensifies. Zimbabwe recently imposed a ban ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Stage Public Protest Over National Pledge
Zimbabweans Stage Public Protest Over National Pledge
HARARE — Members of various church denominations staged a peaceful demonstration in Harare today expressing their dismay over Zimbabwe’s newly-introduced national pledge that is being forcibly recited by school children. This ...
READ MORE
STEM in Zimbabwe will fail without devolution of government
STEM in Zimbabwe will fail without devolution of government
I attended six schools during my six years of secondary education. I lived in all kinds of conditions and I saw a lot but if there is one thing that ...
READ MORE
Falcon College to enrol girls
Falcon College to enrol girls
ONE of the country’s elite boys-only schools, Falcon College, will from January next year start enrolling girls from Form One to Six. The college, located in Esigodini, ranks among the most ...
READ MORE
Parents to pay building levy
Parents to pay building levy
Parents will from 2016 pay for construction of new primary and secondary schools, as well as rehabilitation of existing ones. Parents to pay building levyThis initiative aims to decongest urban schools ...
READ MORE
Zim student in the UK rakes up impressive 8A’s for her GCSE
Zim student in the UK rakes up impressive 8A’s for her GCSE
UNITED KINGDOM – Sixteen-year-old Fadzai Ramwi, originally from Zimbabwe, is the toast of Baylis Court School in Slough after racking up an impressive 8A’s and 1B for her GCSEs (General ...
READ MORE
Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe
Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe
MARONDERA—Members of the Anglican Church Diocese of Harare, who were persecuted by former Bishop Bishop Nolbert Kunonga for five years, have turned their fortunes around just a few years after ...
READ MORE
Juju schoolboy ordered to return home
The 5 reasons why e-learning startups in Zimbabwe
Teachers push for non-monetary incentives
UZ Holds Business Competitiveness Conference
Zimbabweans Stage Public Protest Over National Pledge
STEM in Zimbabwe will fail without devolution of
Falcon College to enrol girls
Parents to pay building levy
Zim student in the UK rakes up impressive
Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News