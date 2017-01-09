News Ticker

Cash Crisis Hinder Back to School Preps

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter Education 0

Ordinary Level students from Bradley High School have time to read and chat while waiting to board the bus back to school from Harare yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

The current cash crunch hitting Zimbabwe has severely affected parents’ back to school preparations, a snap survey by 263 Chat has revealed.

Parents said they could not access funds from the banks in time and that has resulted in them sending children back to school without adequate resources.

“We are faced with the challenge of accessing cash from banks. After countless efforts to withdraw money from banks, I could not get enough money to have a proper preparation for my child. Banks do not have adequate cash and our kids are going to have a tough time during this first term as they do not have enough resources,” said an unidentified parent accompanying her son.

Her sentiments were echoed by another parent, whose daughter is starting form one.

“Right now, my daughter does not have the adequate school uniform because I could not get cash on time. Most of these shops do not have Point Of Sale machines and they do not offer Ecocash facilities, which made it difficult for some of us to buy anything as we did not have cash to make purchases,” she said while adding that she hopes that despite the financial hiccups, her child will do well.

Another parent identified as Mr. Matika said although he could access a bit of cash from the banks, the problem is with the school as he said it was not accepting money transfers but cash payment for school fees.

“The money I withdrew from the bank is not enough for me to pay my child’s school fees and its very unfortunate that the school is not accepting Ecocash neither are they allowing us to swipe, so it’s a really tight situation for us as parents,” he said.

Some questioned the bond notes, introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as a short term measure to ease the cash crisis.

“We thought the bond notes would ease the liquidity crunch but we are yet to see their impact on the economy as we still had to queue all day long to get cash from banks. I don’t know where the money is going,  we were told $75 million had been injection into the system. We need to see the impact of these notes as soon as possible,”

The RBZ announced recently that about $75 million worth of bond notes has been released into the market as the Central bank makes stringent efforts to resuscitate the ailing economy.

With many parents failing to access cash and many schools not accepting electronic payment of school fees, it remains to be seen if children will be sent back home as has become the norm in recent past. – 263Chat

Related Posts
Zim student in the UK rakes up impressive 8A’s for her GCSE
Zim student in the UK rakes up impressive 8A’s for her GCSE
UNITED KINGDOM – Sixteen-year-old Fadzai Ramwi, originally from Zimbabwe, is the toast of Baylis Court School in Slough after racking up an impressive 8A’s and 1B for her GCSEs (General ...
READ MORE
Govt revisits education policy
Govt revisits education policy
HARARE - Government says a pilot programme on non-formal education is set to increase the number of people accessing schooling in the country. Non-formal education in Zimbabwe includes instruction provided outside ...
READ MORE
University, College Students Planning Street Protests
University, College Students Planning Street Protests
Harare - University and college graduates, who are failing to get jobs, say they will stage a peaceful march next week to express their dismay over the current harsh economic ...
READ MORE
Perhaps the Honorable Minister Lazarus Dokora has a point
Perhaps the Honorable Minister Lazarus Dokora has a point
I will have it be known beforehand that I actually have a rap for being anti-establishment, you know the whole swim against the school (pun intended) thing like Jesus. But in ...
READ MORE
Bonuses threatens school opening
Bonuses threatens school opening
HARARE - Teachers are threatening to go on strike next week as they are accusing the Government of failing to come up with the exact date when they would be ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s graduates are unlikely to heed the ban on protests
Zimbabwe’s graduates are unlikely to heed the ban on protests
ZIMBABWE is in the throes of a popular revolt. Since May 2016 hundreds of activists — informal traders, unemployed young people and others — have taken to the capital’s streets ...
READ MORE
Professor Zvobgo is honoured once again
Professor Zvobgo is honoured once again
MASVINGO - Professor Rungano Zvobgo, the Vice Chancellor of the Great Zimbabwe University who has filled his cupboard with an array of shields from both local and international awards has ...
READ MORE
The 17 best universities in Europe to do an MBA, according to The Economist
The 17 best universities in Europe to do an MBA, according to The Economist
The Economist has released its annual ranking of the world's best MBAs. A Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) is a fast-track to success and can catapult its graduates into a ...
READ MORE
Get with the program
Get with the program
LAST year, the UK became the first country to make computer programming a compulsory school subject.   Last week, legislators in the US state of Utah approved a bill that will give ...
READ MORE
Students, parents demonstrate against Dokora, seek his ouster
Students, parents demonstrate against Dokora, seek his ouster
MORE than 100 demonstrators, most of them of school-going age, yesterday demanded the ouster of Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora, accusing him of failing to run the education ...
READ MORE
Zim student in the UK rakes up impressive
Govt revisits education policy
University, College Students Planning Street Protests
Perhaps the Honorable Minister Lazarus Dokora has a
Bonuses threatens school opening
Zimbabwe’s graduates are unlikely to heed the ban
Professor Zvobgo is honoured once again
The 17 best universities in Europe to do
Get with the program
Students, parents demonstrate against Dokora, seek his ouster

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News