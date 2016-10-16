News Ticker

Grade 7 sangoma causes waves

16th October 2016 Staff Reporter Education 26

AN adolescent voice says “bhula sangoma!” and then a response “siyavuma” from deep mature voices follows.

That’s what Wilberforce Bvunzawabaya (17) although a likely voter in 2018, and a Grade 7 pupil at Zanda Primary School under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North experiences almost daily. His clients must have missed him of late due to his Grade Seven examination commitments.

Bvunzawabaya, who appears to have started school late, has risen to become a notable medicine man in his village.

He does not remember his initiation. What comes to mind for him is one day two months ago when he just came home from school. The rest is blank.

“I only remember myself on my way home after school and I don’t know what transpired next. I found myself in a strange place and it appears like I was in a dream,” he said, adding that his powers come from that moment of his life.

“We as a school made efforts together with the missing child’s parents but to no avail,” said the headmaster, a Mr Machokoto.

Chief Chireya also confirmed receiving a missing person’s report from the Bvunzawabaya family. However, it’s one MaNkomo who knows the teenager as a medicine man.

“He’s helping a lot of people,” MaNkomo said and there’s talk that he could have been taken by mermaids.

The young healer said that although many people publicly condemn healers, most of them approach him for assistance.

“I recently helped a pregnant woman who had been facing challenges of still births. She’s a proud mother of a baby boy,” he said.

He claims to see people’s problems before they even open their mouths to speak.

“I can identify my patient’s problem, you don’t have to tell me your problem and I do that for free,” said Bvunzawabaya.

But there’s a downside to it. His family and peers don’t like his trade.

“My parents are not supporting me because they are afraid that I might disappear again and this time for good,” he added.

B-Metro

