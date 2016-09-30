News Ticker

Polytechnics, colleges to issue degrees

30th September 2016 Staff Reporter Education 29

Plans to transform teachers colleges and polytechnics into degree awarding institutions have gone a notch up with Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo appointing committees to look into the matter.

moyo

Prof Moyo appointed a foundation committee recently chaired by former University of Zimbabwe Pro-Vice Chancellor Chipo Dyanda, to look into the transformation of all teachers colleges into universities of education while Chinhoyi University of Technology’s Professor David Simbi will head the steering committee that will consider the feasibility of turning polytechnics into degree awarding institutions.

Prof Moyo met some of the members of the two committees at his offices in Harare recently where he implored them to diligently look into the matter and make informed recommendations by the end of November this year.

In a statement read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Dr Machivenyika Mapuranga after the meeting, Prof Moyo said the new policy recommendations arose during his extensive consultative meetings with various stakeholders between July 2015 and February 2016.

He outlined terms of reference for the two committees.

“Outline the history, challenges and achievements against the background of teacher or polytechnics education in Zimbabwe,” reads the terms of reference.

“Identify areas requiring short-term and long-term policy interventions to correct the current problems and to enhance the capacity of teachers colleges or polytechnics in Zimbabwe.

“Re-align current mandates, structure, institutional governance and legislative frameworks, programmes, projects and research plans of teachers colleges or polytechnics for industrialisation through the STEM initiative.”

The committees will then make recommendations to the ministry on whether teachers colleges can be turned into degree awarding institutions with Mkoba Teachers College as the National University of Education with a special mandate on teachers education.

Prof Moyo said the committees’ specific terms of reference were to critically examine current governance and management structures, study programmes, staff and student recruitment policies identifying strengths and weaknesses and then come up with preferred alternatives.

They are also expected to identify funding implications of the proposals and what sources of funding were available and enabling the teachers colleges or polytechnics to offer degrees as stand-alone institutions capable of offering at least four degree specialists.

The two committees will also be expected to identify opportunities to collaborate with universities to help capacitate teachers colleges or polytechnics.

“We consider this to be a very significant development in line with His Excellency’s policy charge that our country must now industrialise and modernise,” said Prof Moyo.

“Industrialisation of our country is in the context of the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy as well as the African Union’s Agenda 2063, both which were adopted by the two organisations when His Excellency was their chairperson.

“We are doing so in terms of our mandate derived from the Manpower Development Act, which endears us to plan, develop and train manpower or human capital or skills that are required by our economy to achieve a given policy objective from the national leadership. And the policy objective now is industrialisation.”

Prof Moyo said recommendations from the committees would be taken to Cabinet for consideration.

Other members of the committee on transformation of teachers colleges are Dr Nomathemba Ndiweni, Dr Attwell Mamvuto, Dr Evelyn Garwe, Mr Jason Muwandi, Mrs Rosemary Nyarugwe and Dr Florence Dube.

Members of the committee on transformation of polytechnics are Dr Zwelibanzi Dlodlo, Dr Nduduzo Phuthi, Ms Poniso Watema, Mrs Magripa Nleya, Engineer Martin Manuhwa and Engineer Tafadzwa Mudondo.

<div

Related Posts
Dokora defends use of tablets in schools
Dokora defends use of tablets in schools
PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora on Thursday defended the use of smartphones and tablets for learning purposes in schools, saying Zimbabwe should move with technological advances. by VENERANDA LANGA Dokora ...
READ MORE
A-Level results: Girls outshine boys
A-Level results: Girls outshine boys
Girls outshone boys in Advanced Level Zimbabwe School Examinations Council’s November examinations whose results were released last Friday. According to an analysis by Zimsec, female candidates scored a 91,6 percent pass ...
READ MORE
Former NUST Vice Chancellor dies a week after Moyo sacked him
Former NUST Vice Chancellor dies a week after Moyo sacked him
Former NUST Vice Chancellor Professor Lindela Ndlovu collapsed and died this morning, just over a week after leaving his position amid a row with Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, RadioVOP has ...
READ MORE
Juju schoolboy ordered to return home
Juju schoolboy ordered to return home
A school-going boy from Harrisvale suburb who deserted home to stay with neighbours after his uncle discovered traditional herbs mixed with human hair in his school bag was sternly ordered ...
READ MORE
Prof. Moyo’s political career hangs in the balance as students call for his resignation
Prof. Moyo’s political career hangs in the balance as students call for his resignation
Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa must resign following allegations of corruption involving $270 000 they reportedly siphoned ...
READ MORE
UK Lecturer Shines Light On Zimbabwe’s Abandoned Children
UK Lecturer Shines Light On Zimbabwe’s Abandoned Children
A LECTURER from the University of Northampton is appealing for people to help those abandoned by society in one of the world’s poorest countries. Denise Creisson, project management lecturer within the ...
READ MORE
Protesting graduates refused certificates
Protesting graduates refused certificates
University of Zimbabwe (UZ) graduates who waved placards demanding jobs during a recent graduation ceremony are being denied their certificates, according to one of the victims. $10 fine for student who ...
READ MORE
70pc students fail Maths, Science and English
70pc students fail Maths, Science and English
GOVERNMENT says 70 percent of pupils who sit for Ordinary Level examinations fail to garner five subjects, including Mathematics, Science and English making it necessary to adopt a skills-based training ...
READ MORE
STEM dysfunctionally applied in Zimbabwe?. . . Zim also lacking in blended learning
STEM dysfunctionally applied in Zimbabwe?. . . Zim also lacking in blended learning
STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. Dr Takavafira Zhou Much ...
READ MORE
Government to sack 9,000 unqualified teachers
Government to sack 9,000 unqualified teachers
SOME 9,000 temporary teachers will likely be fired over the next couple of months as the government moves to weed out unqualified personnel from schools. The development was confirmed by primary ...
READ MORE
Dokora defends use of tablets in schools
A-Level results: Girls outshine boys
Former NUST Vice Chancellor dies a week after
Juju schoolboy ordered to return home
Prof. Moyo’s political career hangs in the balance
UK Lecturer Shines Light On Zimbabwe’s Abandoned Children
Protesting graduates refused certificates
70pc students fail Maths, Science and English
STEM dysfunctionally applied in Zimbabwe?. . . Zim
Government to sack 9,000 unqualified teachers

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News