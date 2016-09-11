News Ticker

Moyo slams philanthropists’ honorary degrees

11th September 2016 Staff Reporter Education 24

MUTARE – Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Jonathan Moyo, has slammed the willy-nilly conferment of honorary degrees by philanthropic organisations, labelling them “dubious” and vowed to protect the country’s academic reputation.

Moyo also tore into beneficiaries of the degrees, saying some of them lacked “any academic or rational basis to deserve any degree”, but were being awarded because they were either corrupt or were wealthy enough to pay their way to getting one.

The former Information minister, who argued that “degrees must be earned by working hard” otherwise the country’s academic reputation would be corroded by the rampant practice, said government was already finalising legislation against it.

“The ministry has witnessed with utter dismay a growing trend of some philanthropic organisations awarding PhDs and the recipients of those dubious PhDs going around calling themselves Dr so and so,” Moyo said, while addressing graduands at Mutare Polytechnic College on Friday.

“Anyone involved in this dreadful practice will soon face criminal prosecution. So the only alternative is to stop it now otherwise the impending consequences will be too ghastly to deal with,” he warned.

He added: “As the country’s tertiary education institutions prepare to transform themselves into degree awarding institutions, the ministry wishes to warn unscrupulous entities that have been offering dubious degrees and corrupt individuals who have been buying or receiving these degrees to stop it. Just stop it!”

“… the ministry is finalising draft legislation to make it a criminal offence for anyone or any organisation not registered or accredited as a tertiary or higher education institution to offer any degree whatsoever,” he said.

The law, Moyo said, will enable prosecution of both the institution and beneficiaries.

“Degrees are something you earn by working hard…they are not a philanthropic service. We are responsible for higher and tertiary education and a degree is a very important academic qualification,” he said, adding that “Zimbabwe is well known for its high standards of education and the ministry will do everything possible in terms of the law to protect these standards as a matter of national interest”.

“The entities in question are neither registered nor accredited to award any degrees or to offer any academic programmes.

“The individuals who have been getting these dubious degrees from dubious organisations have had no academic or any other rational basis to get the degrees besides that they have been able to buy them.”

Meanwhile, government is preparing to conduct a comprehensive 10-year national skills audit to align tertiary institutions to what the country and industry require for optimum performance and growth.

“In order to facilitate empirically grounded core-mandate realignment and refocus for tertiary and higher education institutions in the country, the ministry is proposing to undertake a comprehensive National Manpower Survey or a National Skills Audit that will provide a true national outlook in terms of availability or shortage of skills for the period 2016 to 2026,” Moyo said.

The country last had such an audit back in 1981 and 1982, Moyo said.

He said the skills survey would provide government, employers, investors, individuals as well as educators and trainers with the current state of Zimbabwe’s strategic skills and what is required in the country’s quest for industrialisation and modernisation.

“The survey will provide these stakeholders with information on areas of potential skills shortage now and in the future,” Moyo said. – Daily News

Related Posts
African universities must reject ‘flawed and defective’ rankings
African universities must reject ‘flawed and defective’ rankings
Nearly 10 years ago I confronted an expert about what she claimed was an "African phenomenon" in higher education. She was reluctant to provide me with the raw data upon ...
READ MORE
Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks
Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks
Teachers have attacked Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira for saying bonuses are not a top priority in Zimbabwe. They told VOA Studio 7 such remarks are not necessary at a time the ...
READ MORE
Protests planned for Kasukuwere’s son studying in Wales
Protests planned for Kasukuwere’s son studying in Wales
SWANSEA - Zanu PF chief terror Chief and Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere's son, Takudzwa, is studying at Swansea University in the UK. Some Zimbabweans are livid. Some are plotting a ...
READ MORE
Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe
Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe
MARONDERA—Members of the Anglican Church Diocese of Harare, who were persecuted by former Bishop Bishop Nolbert Kunonga for five years, have turned their fortunes around just a few years after ...
READ MORE
Satanism scare hits Harare school
Satanism scare hits Harare school
HARARE - Strange occult-related happenings reportedly hit Ellis Robins Boys High School (Ellis Robins) in Harare last week, thereby, disrupting classes and learning processes.     Confirming the development, students at the Mabelreign ...
READ MORE
University, College Students Planning Street Protests
University, College Students Planning Street Protests
Harare - University and college graduates, who are failing to get jobs, say they will stage a peaceful march next week to express their dismay over the current harsh economic ...
READ MORE
Official up for taking Mugabe scholarship bribe
Official up for taking Mugabe scholarship bribe
HARARE - A senior executive assistant in the Presidential Scholarship Department has appeared in court charged with demanding bribes from applicants. Tafadzwa Mafuwu, 35, of Mabelreign, who reports to the director ...
READ MORE
Education projects of Indonesia, Zimbabwe win UNESCO prize
Education projects of Indonesia, Zimbabwe win UNESCO prize
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Projects from Indonesia and Zimbabwe were honored with the Prize for Girls' and Women's Education of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ...
READ MORE
Fights over Good Hope Primary rage on in Chivhu
Fights over Good Hope Primary rage on in Chivhu
CHIKOMBA - Parents with pupils learning at Good Hope Junior, one of the best grade seven schools in Mashonaland East have approached the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Pupils Set to Recite National Pledge as Court Ruling Is Delayed
Zimbabwe Pupils Set to Recite National Pledge as Court Ruling Is Delayed
HARARE—Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku on Thursday dismissed an urgent chamber application by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights or ZLHR to stay the reciting of the national pledge in ...
READ MORE
African universities must reject ‘flawed and defective’ rankings
Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks
Protests planned for Kasukuwere’s son studying in Wales
Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe
Satanism scare hits Harare school
University, College Students Planning Street Protests
Official up for taking Mugabe scholarship bribe
Education projects of Indonesia, Zimbabwe win UNESCO prize
Fights over Good Hope Primary rage on in
Zimbabwe Pupils Set to Recite National Pledge as

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News