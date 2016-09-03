Murambinda whizzkid scoops SADC award

MURAMBINDA B Secondary School in Buhera’s student, Prudence Zvikomborero Mavura did Manicaland and Zimbabwe proud after scooping the prestigious SADC secondary schools essay writing award.
In an interview yesterday (Thursday), Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba, was over the moon and said one’s location does not matter, but the desire to excel.
“We are very proud of the achievement. When I heard of the news I had to hunt for Prudence’s teacher, Mr Joseph Kufa and he was equally excited about the development. I am very happy because Prudence’s achievement has taken the province to great heights. It is also an encouragement to other students to aim high regardless of their location as we are all aware that Murambinda B Secondary School is in a rural set-up.
“She was a runner-up last year and she has finally made it. Manicaland has continued to excel as last year we had another regional winner from Mutare Boys’ High School. Yes, we can do it if we continue having a positive attitude,” said Mr Shumba.
Prudence was handed over the award by SADC outgoing chairman President Ian Khama of Botswana during the 36th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Swaziland. She beat 44 other contestants drawn from SADC member states.
The second prize went to another Zimbabwean student, Rehlutsi Victoria Magabo from Mosi-a-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls.
Speaking to our Harare Bureau, Prudence said: “We are happy and proud for winning top prizes in this competition. This is the first time in the history of this competition that top two positions go to participants from the same country.”
Prudence encouraged other pupils to take part in the competitions and aim high in their studies: “I want to show the nation that no matter where you come from, you just have to be self-driven and inspirational,” she said.
“You can never know what you can do unless you try.”
“We have an essay club at our school where we nurture our kids in essay writing. This is not the first time that Prudence has done us proud. Last year she got the second prize in the same competition in Botswana.
“Locally, she has received several awards in essay writing and I urge her to continue working hard. She has proved that she can do wonders for our country and despite that she is coming from a small school in the rural areas she has managed to conquer the region.”
For coming first in the competition, Prudence received a laptop, tablet and a cash prize of $1 500.
Magabo from Mosi-a-Tunya High School also walked away with a laptop, smartphone and a cash prize of $1 000.
