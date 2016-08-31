Zimbabwe regime recalls teachers from holiday

HARARE – Government has recalled teachers from holiday to resubmit their qualifications as a matter of urgency, the Daily News has learnt.

In a memorandum to all provincial education directors, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry instructed both teaching and non-teaching staff to report at their respective stations and submit their educational qualifications for onward forwarding to the Civil Service Commission (CSC)

This follows CSC’s request for fresh employees’ details, as it finalises the implementing of its human resources management information systems.

The Commission wants the details, in soft copy, and updated staff lists to be submitted to the principal director by today.

“Hard copy attachments of each member’s academic and professional certificates should be handed in…,” the memo read.

“Staff lists should be used to tick against members’ names as they submit their forms.

“Those who are not on the lists should be added as they hand in their forms and hard copies of their academic and professional qualifications,” it further said.

Apart from academic qualifications, the teachers are also required to provide details on their previous employment, residential and postal addresses, spouses, next of kin and children.

This is the second time in two years that government has had to recall teachers.

Last year’s schools staff audit saw teachers, who were supposed to be on leave, returning to their work stations.

The exercise saw over 3 000 educators facing dismissal for having not been found at their schools during the head count.

Most of the affected teachers still have their salaries withheld until verification of their whereabouts on the day in question is completed.

Hundreds more could find themselves in the same predicament this time around.

Meanwhile, teachers are expected to get their August salaries on September 2. -Daily News