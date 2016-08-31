Zimbabwe regime recalls teachers from holiday

HARARE – Government has recalled teachers from holiday to resubmit their qualifications as a matter of urgency, the Daily News has learnt.
In a memorandum to all provincial education directors, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry instructed both teaching and non-teaching staff to report at their respective stations and submit their educational qualifications for onward forwarding to the Civil Service Commission (CSC)
This follows CSC’s request for fresh employees’ details, as it finalises the implementing of its human resources management information systems.
The Commission wants the details, in soft copy, and updated staff lists to be submitted to the principal director by today.
“Hard copy attachments of each member’s academic and professional certificates should be handed in…,” the memo read.
“Staff lists should be used to tick against members’ names as they submit their forms.
“Those who are not on the lists should be added as they hand in their forms and hard copies of their academic and professional qualifications,” it further said.
Apart from academic qualifications, the teachers are also required to provide details on their previous employment, residential and postal addresses, spouses, next of kin and children.
This is the second time in two years that government has had to recall teachers.
Last year’s schools staff audit saw teachers, who were supposed to be on leave, returning to their work stations.
The exercise saw over 3 000 educators facing dismissal for having not been found at their schools during the head count.
Most of the affected teachers still have their salaries withheld until verification of their whereabouts on the day in question is completed.
Hundreds more could find themselves in the same predicament this time around.
Meanwhile, teachers are expected to get their August salaries on September 2. -Daily News
BULAWAYO - Auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has launched the PWC Zimbabwe business school which is expected to assist local companies in ensure sustainability and put in place good governance institutions to ...
The United Kingdom has increased Chevening Scholarship awards to Zimbabwe fivefold, from four to 20 for the year 2015/16 study period, British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing said.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Laing ...
Harare,– The Zimbabwe National Student Union (Zinasu) says it has planned countrywide protests to press government to address the increasingly tough economic conditions which have led to massive university dropouts in ...
HARARCE - The Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union claims that the beleaguered Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, and his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa, used ...
CHINHOYI—Student elections in Zimbabwe have always been hotly contested.
Now with a day to go before union polls at the Chinhoyi University of Technology, Zimbabwe National Students’ Union leader at the ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: information security architect()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: computer kopen Aalten()
Pingback: in vitro()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimim ben()
Pingback: arnaque serrurier()
Pingback: testosterona p()
Pingback: where to buy gh()
Pingback: click here to find an attorney()
Pingback: Denver Uber Driver()
Pingback: steroid source()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Factory Outlets()
Pingback: venta papas en lo valledor()
Pingback: download free()
Pingback: 2 kids fight to the death()
Pingback: Bilskrot Göteborg()