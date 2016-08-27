News Ticker

Falcon College to enrol girls

27th August 2016 Staff Reporter Education 17

ONE of the country’s elite boys-only schools, Falcon College, will from January next year start enrolling girls from Form One to Six.

The college, located in Esigodini, ranks among the most expensive private schools in the country charging about $4 100 per term.

According to a communication from the school seen by The Chronicle, Falcon has begun recruiting girls for 2017.

“As from 2017, Falcon College is delighted to be welcoming girls to the Falcon family. Applications are invited for all forms,” reads the communication.

In a circular, the headmaster of Falcon College, Mr Reg Querl, said the school has been mooting enrolling girls for a long time and it was also influenced by parents who prefer mixed schools for their children.

“The idea of girls coming into the college has been on the agenda at executive level for quite some time. The matter has, in fact, been debated with great vigour.

“The economics in the country has meant that parents would like both boys and girls to be at the same school for matters of convenience, travel and economics.

“There are also many who like the Falcon family ethos, and this has led to our decision to include girls at Falcon,” said Mr Querl.

He said the school believed girls would add value at Falcon, not only from the perspective of increasing numbers in the College, but also from an academic perspective, while the boys would benefit socially from having girls in the environment. – Chronicle

