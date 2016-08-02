PricewaterhouseCoopers launches business school

BULAWAYO – Auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has launched the PWC Zimbabwe business school which is expected to assist local companies in ensure sustainability and put in place good governance institutions to boost local companies.



The school of business was firstly launched in 2011 for the Southern African region meant to unlock potential business across Africa.

PWC Business School Zimbabwe will operate initially as a virtual Business School with a long term view of having a campus dedicated to internal and external learning development.

Launching the Zimbabwe Business School international integrated reporting council and PWC Zimbabwe Business School professor Mervyn King said Zimbabwe should move in the same trends with other countries when it comes to corporate governance and financial reporting in the business sector.

“There is need to practice good governance in our local companies and where there is good governance there is a chance of attracting foreign investors.

“Good governance should be localised in the private sector, public sector and to the SMEs,” he said.

He added that local companies should start the integrated reporting on financials as other countries are doing.

“I think that the issue of corporate reporting should be included on the Zimbabwe stock of exchange as a listing requirement to boost local companies.

“If the integrated reporting starts this will also assist SMEs to report their financials and this will attract investors,” he said.

Mervyn also said the purpose of the school is to show local companies in Zimbabwe how business must be done considering the issue of corporate reporting which is now integrated reporting on financials.

PWC managing director Mr Tinashe Rwodzi said the introduction of the school have come after the PWC global survey in 2105 where 80 percent of company chief executives said that they are seeking a much broader range of skills and that they will equip employees with new skills through continuous learning.- BH24