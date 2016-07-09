UZ named 2016 Enactus Zimbabwe national champion

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is this year’s 2016 Enactus Zimbabwe National Champion after beating six other universities in the country which participated in the competition.



The competition, which was held in partnership with the Boost Fellowship, was attended by nearly 350 students, academic and business leaders.

More than 70 business executives, who served as judges, evaluated the community empowerment projects of the participating teams and provided valuable input on their continued efforts.

Among UZ’s award-winning outreach efforts were projects that included agro-fuels aimed at reducing the burden of waste oil in the environment while also creating employment for former incarcerated individuals and post-harvest aimed at helping farmers reduce losses after harvesting through the use of the E-cooler device.









The second-place award went to Chinhoyi University of Technology, while Midlands State University came third, with the National University of Science and Technology placed fourth.

Enactus Zimbabwe monitoring and evaluation officer Talent Chinyamutangira commended all the experts who took their time to attend the event.

Enactus World Cup this year will be held in Toronto, Canada, at the end of September. -NewsDay