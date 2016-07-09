UZ named 2016 Enactus Zimbabwe national champion

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is this year’s 2016 Enactus Zimbabwe National Champion after beating six other universities in the country which participated in the competition.
The competition, which was held in partnership with the Boost Fellowship, was attended by nearly 350 students, academic and business leaders.
More than 70 business executives, who served as judges, evaluated the community empowerment projects of the participating teams and provided valuable input on their continued efforts.
Among UZ’s award-winning outreach efforts were projects that included agro-fuels aimed at reducing the burden of waste oil in the environment while also creating employment for former incarcerated individuals and post-harvest aimed at helping farmers reduce losses after harvesting through the use of the E-cooler device.
The second-place award went to Chinhoyi University of Technology, while Midlands State University came third, with the National University of Science and Technology placed fourth.
Enactus Zimbabwe monitoring and evaluation officer Talent Chinyamutangira commended all the experts who took their time to attend the event.
Enactus World Cup this year will be held in Toronto, Canada, at the end of September. -NewsDay
HARARE—Academically gifted students from disadvantaged families in Zimbabwe doing Advanced Level studies have been urged to apply for scholarships to study in the United States under Education-USA's the United States ...
Troubled businessman and musician, Energy Mutodi on Friday graduated with a Master of Business Administration Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.
Mutodi who has had several run ins with the police ...
PRETORIA—A Zimbabwean PhD candidate at the University of Pretoria has started carrying out research to investigate the impact of Chinese investment in the southern African country.
Maureen Kademaunga says she chose ...
THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) will tomorrow hold a conference on business competitiveness, as stakeholder efforts to extricate the country from a worsening economic crisis intensifies.
Zimbabwe recently imposed a ban ...
Some polytechnics are in the process of reviewing their mandate with a view to offering degree programmes, the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said.
...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: plosiny Plzen()
Pingback: sexdoll()
Pingback: california dealers()
Pingback: butt plug review()
Pingback: morkie()
Pingback: adam and eve review()
Pingback: PARTY MOBILE DISCO()
Pingback: apps for windows 7()
Pingback: games for windows 8()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator review()
Pingback: best male masturbater()
Pingback: fix smartphone()
Pingback: dental implants()
Pingback: 스포츠닥터스()
Pingback: 스포츠닥터스()
Pingback: pure kona coffee()
Pingback: Rabbit Sex Toy()
Pingback: Product Description Video()
Pingback: crack filling()
Pingback: Oregon directorio()
Pingback: womens sex toys()
Pingback: Male Sex Toy()
Pingback: play games no download()
Pingback: ashlynn brooke()
Pingback: pc games for windows 7()
Pingback: tech forum()
Pingback: سرور مجازی()
Pingback: CTO Terbaik 2017()
Pingback: beagle()
Pingback: tan dog()
Pingback: nasa robots world()