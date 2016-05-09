Zimbabwe court jails exam cheat

Harare – A Zimbabwean court has jailed for nine months a man who bought a leaked school-leavers’ exam paper for his brother, in the wake of a major paper leak scandal that will see hundreds of thousands of students forced to resit, the Herald newspaper reported on Thursday.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds across Zimbabwe would be forced to resit four Ordinary Level examinations in maths and English later this month in a move the authorities have acknowledged would be “traumatic” for many.
The cost of resetting the exams had been put at around $1m.
The leaks, which happened just before the exams were first conducted last week had been traced to a secondary school in the central town of Gweru.
A headmaster, his deputy, and several teachers had already been arrested.
The leaked papers were selling for around $40 each, about one-tenth of a teacher’s monthly salary in Zimbabwe.
In what appeared to be an attempt to make an example of locals caught using or trading leaked papers, the 21-year-old man from Bulawayo was handed his jail sentence on Wednesday by Bulawayo’s Magistrate Tancy Dube.
He said he bought the exam paper from an aunt in Gweru, The Herald reported.
The man’s 17-year-old brother, who was caught, using a crib sheet in one of the maths papers, had been sentenced to be caned. Neither of the offenders was named to protect the identity of the minor.
Said the magistrate: “This is a serious offence which has affected the whole nation.”
Exam leaks are not uncommon in cash-strapped Zimbabwe, which is sliding back into economic crisis 15 months after longtime president Robert Mugabe’s re-election. In 2012, 13 O-level exams had to be reset after a headmaster claimed he had lost the papers on a bus.
In a separate report on Thursday, the Herald said headmasters would no longer be allowed to handle exam papers and special examination officers would be appointed in each school.
GOVERNMENT says 70 percent of pupils who sit for Ordinary Level examinations fail to garner five subjects, including Mathematics, Science and English making it necessary to adopt a skills-based training ...
PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora has called on teachers to form a professional body to guide their operations and ensure they stick to professional standards.
Speaking to journalists at ...
HARARE-More than 8 000 college graduates have so far registered for employment in other African countries with more still applying, a senior Government official said on Wednesday.
The Government in June ...
The Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ) Friday witnessed the graduation of 89 young men and women after they finished their undergraduate studies at the institution.
The graduation ceremony was held at ...
TWENTY-EIGHT Namibian graduates who studied at institutions in Zimbabwe are having trouble convincing the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) that their qualifications are legitimate.
This follows the arrest of 23 young Namibians ...
Sixty young Zimbabweans have been selected for the 2016 Mandela Washington Fellowship Program, a brain-child of United States president Barack Obama.
In a statement, the United States Embassy in Harare said ...
The country’s education system requires continuous rebranding in order to meet national goals and to become more competitive.
This was said by the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: http://www.mediumchat.nlMediumchat()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: clenbuterol side effects in women()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: computer kopen doetinchem()
Pingback: kondom er i et()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: kimim ben()
Pingback: arnaque()
Pingback: buy cypionate()
Pingback: http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland()
Pingback: Water Utility()
Pingback: android games()
Pingback: apk downloads()
Pingback: kid fights teacher()
Pingback: Hindi Sex Story()