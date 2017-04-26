Zimbabweans Clash With Govt Over Controversial National Pledge

Some Zimbabweans are threatening to stop children from going to school next week saying the government drafted and approved a so-called national pledge without consulting all stakeholders.

They allege that the national pledge is some form of political indoctrination, which is not wanted in schools.

The government claims that the national pledge will motivate people to cherish their Zimbabwean identity. Most local people say this is unconstitutional.

The Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights has already urged the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to use its mandate to ensure that the national pledge is not forced on students and pupils.









The ministry of primary and secondary education introduced the national pledge that will be recited by pupils and students in all schools.

Reverend Useni Sibanda, who attended a meeting convened by concerned parents in Bulawayo, said most attendants agreed that children won’t attend classes next week if the government insists that they should recite the national pledge.

Pupils at infant school will recite the following pledge: “Almighty God, in whose hands our future lies, I salute the national flag, I commit to honesty and dignity of hard work.”

In junior and secondary schools, pupils will recite, “Almighty God, in whose hands our future lies, I salute the national flag. Respecting the brave fathers and mothers who lost lives in the Chimurenga/Umvukela.

“We are proud inheritors of the richness of our natural resources. We are proud creators and participants in our vibrant traditions and cultures. So I commit to honesty and the dignity of hard work.” – VOA