News Ticker

HIV positive Masvingo teacher is a true heroine

11th April 2016 Staff Reporter Education 6

MASVINGO – She has positively lived with HIV and Aids for 21 years and now she is a champion in the awareness campaigns against the pandemic.

She has suffered immense paranoia and mental torture after her husband deserted her for being HIV- positive and eventually volunteered to bare it all to the media and public about her status.

While others choose to conceal their HIV status so as to avoid possible stigmatisation by the community, Grace Maposhere Chabuka (pictured above), a teacher at a private College in Rujeko Suburb of Masvingo, could be rated among the world’s heroines for openly testifying her positive HIV status.

Chabuka has been on foreign missions in Germany and Namibia where she buoyed the courage and hope of people living with HIV. She has, to date lived with HIV for over 21 years.




She told The Mirror that she failed to secure a Master’s Degree Scholarship outside the country on medical grounds.
“The road has not been easy for me. I have had a traumatic experience in my life”, she said.

Chabuka granted The Mirror the interview on the sidelines of a media meeting on HIV prevention held at Macheke lodges and Conference Centre. National Aids Council Director of Operations Raymond Yekeye described Chabuka as one of the courageous Zimbabwean women in the fight to make the HIV scourge a “non-secret”.

Immense paranoia and mental torture eventually gripped her as her close friends shunned her for testing HIV- positive.

“I don’t hesitate to tell both the public about my HIV-status. My ordeal provides lessons for many and it also prove that being HIV positive does not necessarily mean the end of life.

Chabuka tested HIV-positive in 1994 when she was at her tender age.

In 1998, Chabuka who was doing a degree in education at Africa University in Mutare, got impregnated and gave birth to an HIV- positive baby boy who ultimately died of the pandemic.local news – Mirror

Related Posts
Zimbabweans Stage Public Protest Over National Pledge
Zimbabweans Stage Public Protest Over National Pledge
HARARE — Members of various church denominations staged a peaceful demonstration in Harare today expressing their dismay over Zimbabwe’s newly-introduced national pledge that is being forcibly recited by school children. This ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Feasts While University Lectures Face Bleak Festive Season
Zanu PF Feasts While University Lectures Face Bleak Festive Season
HARARE,- PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s administration has failed to pay lecturers and other support staff at state universities for the past five months in what analysts say is a firm confirmation ...
READ MORE
#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire to speak at Harvard University in America
#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire to speak at Harvard University in America
Firebrand #ThisFlag activist Pastor Evan Mawarire, an exiled preacher who shook President Robert Mugabe’s regime and sparked a series of protests in Zimbabwe will today address students at Harvard University ...
READ MORE
‘Invest in maths, science teaching’
‘Invest in maths, science teaching’
HARARE - The business community has been called upon to invest in the teaching of mathematics and science subjects in support of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector in ...
READ MORE
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya gestures during an interview in Harare, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Woman files lawsuit to challenge RBZ Governor’s Doctorate
HARARE - A Harare woman has filed a lawsuit in which she is challenging Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor “Dr” John Panonetsa Mangudya to show that he is a ...
READ MORE
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe regime to recruit 7 000 more teachers
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe regime to recruit 7 000 more teachers
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will recruit at least 7 000 teachers ahead of schools opening for the first term of 2017. This will improve the teacher-pupil ratio. ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Teachers Threaten to Strike Over Unpaid 2015 Bonuses
Zimbabwe Teachers Threaten to Strike Over Unpaid 2015 Bonuses
HARARE — Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe general-secretary, Raymond Majongwe, says teachers are likely to stay away from work Tuesday when schools open following the government’s failure to pay them ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s son expelled from student union body
Mnangagwa’s son expelled from student union body
ZIMBABWE Congress of Students Union (Zicosu), Tonderai Chidawa, has been expelled over allegations of sexual abuse and for claiming to be the son of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zicosu is the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Pupils Set to Recite National Pledge as Court Ruling Is Delayed
Zimbabwe Pupils Set to Recite National Pledge as Court Ruling Is Delayed
HARARE—Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku on Thursday dismissed an urgent chamber application by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights or ZLHR to stay the reciting of the national pledge in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Students Recite Resisted National Pledge
Zimbabwe Students Recite Resisted National Pledge
CHINHOYI —Children at some primary and secondary schools in Mashonaland West province today recited Zimbabwe’s national pledge for the first time when schools opened for the second term. The national pledge ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Stage Public Protest Over National Pledge
Zanu PF Feasts While University Lectures Face Bleak
#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire to speak at Harvard University
‘Invest in maths, science teaching’
Woman files lawsuit to challenge RBZ Governor’s Doctorate
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe regime to recruit 7 000 more
Zimbabwe Teachers Threaten to Strike Over Unpaid 2015
Mnangagwa’s son expelled from student union body
Zimbabwe Pupils Set to Recite National Pledge as
Zimbabwe Students Recite Resisted National Pledge

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News