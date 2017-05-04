Zimbabwe woman gets school exam results, 4 years after writing them

Harare – A 20-year-old Zimbabwean woman has finally been given the results for her school exams, four years after she sat for the papers, a lawyers’ group has announced.



Cynthia Muhenyeri took her O-level exams (a public examination for 16-year-olds) in 2012.

However the school she attended – Mukaro Mission School in Gutu, southern Zimbabwe – did not pass on her results because her parents had not paid all her school fees, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

A lawyer from the organisation “convinced the school authorities to release the results and advised them to recover their outstanding fees from Cynthia’s parents rather [than] holding back her life”, Kumbirai Mafunda said in a post to the group’s Facebook page. Mafunda works for ZLHR.









Several Zimbabweans have welcomed the news on Facebook and on Twitter. “Glory be to God,” posted George Mangava.

Muhenyeri has finally found out that she did extremely well in her exams. She sat for 11 subjects (most students sit a maximum of nine) and got 3 A grades, 6 Bs and 2 Cs. It’s not clear how much her parents owed in unpaid fees.

Zimbabwe’s ministry of primary and secondary education this month said that boarding schools were allowed to send pupils home if their parents had not paid their fees, the state-owned Chronicle reported last week.

“They [parents] have to pay because a boarding sch