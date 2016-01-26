News Ticker

Teachers Cry Foul Over Performance-Based Salaries

26th January 2016 Staff Reporter Education 1

HARARE—Teacher unions and the general public are up in arms with the government over a proposal by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa to slash teachers’ salaries if they don’t achieve a pass rate of more than 50 percent at their schools.
teacher

Chinamasa made the proposal when he announced his national budget last year.

According to the proposal, teachers at schools that don’t achieve a 50 percent pass rate will forego their April, August and December salaries.

The move, according to Chinamasa, is expected to cut the civil service wage bill. Indications are that as from next year teachers would have to earn according to the results they produce throughout the year.

Statistics from the Ministry of Education show that most schools in Matabeleland do not record the proposed 50 percent pass rate, some even go as low as zero percent.

Former Education Minister David Coltart told Studio 7 the proposal is not fair, especially in schools where there are no books and other education infrastructure.




“I’m deeply concerned by this news, I think it’s going to undermine education and the teaching profession in Zimbabwe and I think it’s going to discriminate against rural teachers in particular,” he said.

Coltart said although he is a person, who believes in incentives, this move is going to paint all teachers with one brush.

His sentiments were echoed by Progressive Teachers’ Union Zimbabwe representative for Bulawayo, Vusumuzi Mahlangu, who added that it is a very unfortunate decision.

“We all know as educators that there are many factors that contribute to someone’s performance, for instance there’s the issue of textbooks, the resources, the learning environment,” he said.

He further noted that if there was a precedent to be set then government has to start from the ministries going down.

Related Posts
‘Manager’ forges degree
‘Manager’ forges degree
FORGING a University of Zimbabwe Bachelor of Social Work Degree and using it to secure a senior position at a Mutare Non-Governmental Organisation backfired for a city man after being ...
READ MORE
Bonuses threatens school opening
Bonuses threatens school opening
HARARE - Teachers are threatening to go on strike next week as they are accusing the Government of failing to come up with the exact date when they would be ...
READ MORE
Another Zimbabwean Student Excels in U.S. Studies
Another Zimbabwean Student Excels in U.S. Studies
U.S —A Zimbabwean, whose leg was amputated after he was bitten by a venomous snake in his rural Guruve home in Mashonaland Central and then written off by some relatives, ...
READ MORE
Muchinguri poised for prime mover of the year; triumph in politics, top job, new boyfriend too
Muchinguri poised for prime mover of the year; triumph in politics, top job, new boyfriend too
MUTARE -Higher Education Minister Oppah Muchinguri has her stocks rising; in 2014 she floored longtime political liberation war rival Joice Mujuru and Dydimus Mutasa in Manicaland, gained a top rate ...
READ MORE
Teachers declare war against Mugabe
Teachers declare war against Mugabe
Harare - A leading teachers’ union in Zimbabwe says President Robert Mugabe's government's decision to suspend the payment of annual bonuses to civil servants is a "declaration of war". Teachers make ...
READ MORE
Ordinary Level students from Bradley High School have time to read and chat while waiting to board the bus back to school from Harare yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
School fees increases unlikely
THE majority of schools in the country are not likely to increase school fees for the First Term which begins on January 10 as Government has not received any application ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe deserves more than $12,000’ – Majongwe
‘Mugabe deserves more than $12,000’ – Majongwe
PROGRESSIVE Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe has said President Robert Mugabe rightly deserves his US$12,000 monthly salary which has been criticised by the opposition. The trade unionist ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s rogue Higher Education Minister threatens protesting graduating students
Zimbabwe’s rogue Higher Education Minister threatens protesting graduating students
Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has threatened to withdraw degrees from graduands who engaged in a wild-cat protest against President Robert Mugabe during a graduation ceremony at University of Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
Teachers Fume Over Govt Plans to Shift June Pay to Next Month
Teachers Fume Over Govt Plans to Shift June Pay to Next Month
HARARE — The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has described as shocking new civil servants’ pay dates indicating that teachers will be paid next month. In a statement posted on ...
READ MORE
PhD Candidate Carries Out Research on China-Zimbabwe Investment
PhD Candidate Carries Out Research on China-Zimbabwe Investment
PRETORIA—A Zimbabwean PhD candidate at the University of Pretoria has started carrying out research to investigate the impact of Chinese investment in the southern African country. Maureen Kademaunga says she chose ...
READ MORE
‘Manager’ forges degree
Bonuses threatens school opening
Another Zimbabwean Student Excels in U.S. Studies
Muchinguri poised for prime mover of the year;
Teachers declare war against Mugabe
School fees increases unlikely
‘Mugabe deserves more than $12,000’ – Majongwe
Zimbabwe’s rogue Higher Education Minister threatens protesting graduating
Teachers Fume Over Govt Plans to Shift June
PhD Candidate Carries Out Research on China-Zimbabwe Investment

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News