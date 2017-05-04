News Ticker

Teachers Attack Minister for ‘Bonus Not Priority’ Remarks

21st January 2016 Staff Reporter Education 27

Teachers have attacked Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira for saying bonuses are not a top priority in Zimbabwe.

MUPFUMIRA

They told VOA Studio 7 such remarks are not necessary at a time the government is failing to pay workers their 2015 bonuses.

The government promised last year to stagger the payment of bonuses after Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa withdrew a statement that the state was not in a position to pay bonuses due to financial constraints.

President Robert Mugabe rebuked the minister for making these remarks saying he did not consult the executive and other arms of the government before making the public statement.




Minister Mupfumira was quoted by the independent Daily News as saying bonuses were not a priority because some Zimbabweans are currently facing hunger due to drought.

She is reported to have said, “It is a matter of priorities … people are starving and government has no money, so the priority at the moment is to feed the people.”

The minister was not available for comment on Thursday as her phone went unanswered.

But Takavafira Zhou, president of the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, said the minister’s remarks were disturbing. – VOA

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

27 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. dong
  3. Cheap Phentermine
  4. sex confession
  5. recover files from sd card
  6. bedroom feng shui
  7. 福井脱毛
  8. cheating
  9. best piano lessons in atlanta area for adults and children
  10. work from home jobs 2017
  11. hip hop beats
  12. سرور مجاری فرانسه
  13. sell
  14. best kona
  15. orange
  16. Financial Statements
  17. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  18. pure kona
  19. robert
  20. dating advice
  21. how to deal with std
  22. boot camp instructor
  23. 100% kona coffee
  24. wisdom teeth removal
  25. women
  26. Women Sex Toys
  27. Purchase Beer Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News