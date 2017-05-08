Prof Moyo Urges NUST To Stick To Its Mandate

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has been told to revisit its vision so that it can fulfil its mandate in line with government’s objective of promoting the uptake of science and technology degree programmes.



Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo visited the university campus in Bulawayo and met with academic and non-academic staff to map the way forward on how the institution which has been in existence for 24 years can redefine its mandate as the torch bearer of science and technology in the country.

Professor Moyo says the university does not rank among the top 100 in the continent as there is lack of understanding of its primary mandate, hence the need to revisit the vision, mission and composition of the university council.









Some of the members of staff believe a lot is being done at grass root level to stimulate interest in science degree programmes which in some cases could only attract as low as five students per stream.

The institution is currently facing challenges from PhD students who are alleging they are being frustrated by under qualified personnel in their endeavour to have their thesis examined.

Professor Moyo is on a country wide tour of state and privately-owned universities.

ZBC