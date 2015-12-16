News Ticker

Zimche disowns online degrees

16th December 2015 Staff Reporter Education 28

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche) says it does not recognise online qualifications and honorary degrees being dished out by institutions that are not universities.

BY SILENCE CHARUMBIRA
chiyangwa
Among some of the online universities cited are Philippines’ St Linus, which, in 2013 awarded the new Zimbabwe Football Association president Phillip Chiyangwa a doctorate.

Speaking at a Press conference at Zimche offices in Harare yesterday, chief executive officer Emmanuel Ngara said the body did not recognise qualifications acquired from “degree mills”.




He said the organisation was empowered through the Zimche Act Chapter 25:27 of 2006 to evaluate qualifications obtained from foreign universities which must be registered with their councils/commissions for higher education.

“In recent times, many of our citizens in the country and in the Diaspora have gone on to obtain qualifications from various institutions worldwide,” Ngara said

