Form One places: Minister assures parents

8th December 2015 Staff Reporter Education 39

HARARE – The government has moved in to assure the nation that no pupil in Zimbabwe will fail to secure a Form One place for the academic year starting in January 2016.
dokora

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora was addressing journalists in the capital this Tuesday where he called on parents to stop shunning secondary schools within their localities.

Dr Dokora says the chaos witnessed when prospective Form One pupils were looking for places will be addressed.



Lashing out at parents for what he called “shunning local schools”, Dr Dokora said there is need to change perceptions from most parents who think that nearby schools are not good enough.

The rush for Form One places has seen most parents fail to secure places at their preferred schools of choice for their children amid concerns the directive that the exercise be carried out on a single day lacked proper planning from the parent ministry.

Meanwhile, Minister Dokora also announced that a Chinese company has partnered government in the building of a new school which will start enrolling pupils next year under the thrust to improve and avail academic infrastructure.

Related Posts
Mujuru’s Party Wants Mugabe Barred From Fort Hare Centenary
Mujuru’s Party Wants Mugabe Barred From Fort Hare Centenary
Cape Town – Zimbabwean opposition party, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), has threatened to demonstrate at the University of Fort Hare’s centenary celebration, should President Robert Mugabe attend. The celebration ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe says no to porridge beer
Zimbabwe says no to porridge beer
BULAWAYO - Some boarding schools in Zimbabwe have banned their pupils from bringing breakfast cereal with them because the students have been using it to brew beer, it was reported ...
READ MORE
No sex while your wife is studying, court tells husband
No sex while your wife is studying, court tells husband
Harare - A Zimbabwean woman whose husband tried to stop her studying by demanding sex has managed to get a court protection order against him, the state-controlled Chronicle newspaper reported on ...
READ MORE
Dokora says ministry to take stern action against bullying
Dokora says ministry to take stern action against bullying
Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora last week told Senate that his ministry would soon take stern action against schools that failed to protect pupils from bullies. by VENERANDA LANGA Dokora ...
READ MORE
Fourth Zimbabwe student commits suicide in a week
Fourth Zimbabwe student commits suicide in a week
A fourth student killed himself this week in Zimbabwe, it was reported Wednesday. Simba Makumbe, 18, was found hanging from a tree by his father in Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, on Tuesday, ...
READ MORE
Grace barred talk over fake PhD — Politburo minutes
Grace barred talk over fake PhD — Politburo minutes
First Lady Grace Mugabe silenced former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Olivia Muchena from discussing her controversial doctorate in public, Zanu PF politburo minutes seen by the Zimbabwe Independent show. By ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Information Minister wrote Chiwenga’s PhD Thesis – Report
Zimbabwe Information Minister wrote Chiwenga’s PhD Thesis – Report
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantine Chiwenga’s recently awarded PhD in Ethics from University Of KwaZulu Natal’s College Of Humanities has raised a stink, with sources close to the Minister ...
READ MORE
School Headache As Panners Dig Tunnels Under Class Rooms
School Headache As Panners Dig Tunnels Under Class Rooms
GLOBE PHOENIX primary school, a learning facility situated at an old gold mine in central Kwekwe has been a target of illegal gold panners who are digging tunnels into the ...
READ MORE
Ordinary Level students from Bradley High School have time to read and chat while waiting to board the bus back to school from Harare yesterday - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
School fees increases unlikely
THE majority of schools in the country are not likely to increase school fees for the First Term which begins on January 10 as Government has not received any application ...
READ MORE
Government transfers 70 District Education Officers
Government transfers 70 District Education Officers
MASVINGO – The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has created a new post of District Schools' Inspector (DSI) and promoted all  District Education Officers to that level before transferring ...
READ MORE
Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

