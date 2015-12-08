Form One places: Minister assures parents

HARARE – The government has moved in to assure the nation that no pupil in Zimbabwe will fail to secure a Form One place for the academic year starting in January 2016.



Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora was addressing journalists in the capital this Tuesday where he called on parents to stop shunning secondary schools within their localities.

Dr Dokora says the chaos witnessed when prospective Form One pupils were looking for places will be addressed.









Lashing out at parents for what he called “shunning local schools”, Dr Dokora said there is need to change perceptions from most parents who think that nearby schools are not good enough.

The rush for Form One places has seen most parents fail to secure places at their preferred schools of choice for their children amid concerns the directive that the exercise be carried out on a single day lacked proper planning from the parent ministry.

Meanwhile, Minister Dokora also announced that a Chinese company has partnered government in the building of a new school which will start enrolling pupils next year under the thrust to improve and avail academic infrastructure.