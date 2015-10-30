News Ticker

Universities producing useless graduates, Mnangagwa

30th October 2015 Staff Reporter Education 2

VICE President Emerson Mnangagwa has said the country’s universities are producing the wrong type of graduates for the struggling economy which, he reckons, needs production managers as opposed to administrators.

mnangagwa

Mnangagwa said universities should be reduced to polytechnics and vocational training centres which offer practical skills that are applicable to “our” industries.

He was officiating at the launch of the Zimbabwe National Competitiveness Report (ZNCR) by the National Economic Consultative Forum in Harare Thursday.

The ZNCR is the country’s first socio-economic development assessment which highlights possible opportunities the country can utilise for economic recovery.

“I have observed that our universities are churning out grandaunts with administrative and management skills in an economy where we need practical skills at the production level,” said Mnangagwa.

“We therefore need to have a paradigm shift by aligning our educational curriculum with industrial skills hinge on the powerful skill of research and development.

“This is a process which becomes a crucial factor in the survival and development of our economy.”

Mnangagwa said although the country has skilled man power, they are not doing enough to turn around the country’s economy.

“Indeed, while it is an irrefutable fact that our human resources are highly skilled, it is now time to look at their productivity,” said the vice President.

Related Posts
Govt dispels Satanism scare at Harare school
Govt dispels Satanism scare at Harare school
The Primary and Secondary Education ministry has said reports of Satanism at Ellis Robins School in Mabelreign, Harare, are the works of pranksters among some of the students. By Phyllis Mbanje This ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Information Minister wrote Chiwenga’s PhD Thesis – Report
Zimbabwe Information Minister wrote Chiwenga’s PhD Thesis – Report
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantine Chiwenga’s recently awarded PhD in Ethics from University Of KwaZulu Natal’s College Of Humanities has raised a stink, with sources close to the Minister ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Academics Mourn Hikwa’s Death
Zimbabwean Academics Mourn Hikwa’s Death
HARARE—Zimbabwean academics are mourning prominent National University of Science and Technology lecturer Lawton Hikwa who died of respiratory complications in Bulawayo Sunday. Hikwa asked his friends to pray for him last ...
READ MORE
Fourth Zimbabwe student commits suicide in a week
Fourth Zimbabwe student commits suicide in a week
A fourth student killed himself this week in Zimbabwe, it was reported Wednesday. Simba Makumbe, 18, was found hanging from a tree by his father in Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, on Tuesday, ...
READ MORE
Teachers, Mugabe, head for showdown
Teachers, Mugabe, head for showdown
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s government and the country’s teachers could be heading for a massive confrontation that could cripple the education system in the country. Government has failed to pay not only ...
READ MORE
Dangamvura High School pupils go on the rampage
Dangamvura High School pupils go on the rampage
PUPILS at Dangamvura High School this morning went on rampage after school authorities failed to send the school choir to Chipinge for a music competition. Pupils who spoke to Diamond ...
READ MORE
O-Level exams commence
O-Level exams commence
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary Level examinations have commenced with students saying they are confident of excelling. The Ordinary Level students were this Monday taking on their first subjects which ...
READ MORE
Mandela Washington Fellowship: Great Start for Golden Maunganidze
Mandela Washington Fellowship: Great Start for Golden Maunganidze
WASHINGTON — The nearly 60 Zimbabwean youths who arrived in the U.S. last week for the Mandela Washington Fellowship have started their studies in entrepreneurship and leadership. Among them business executives, lawyers ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Students Plans Demos Over Worsening Plight
Zimbabwe Students Plans Demos Over Worsening Plight
Harare,– The Zimbabwe National Student Union (Zinasu) says it has planned countrywide protests to press government to address the increasingly tough economic conditions which have led to massive university dropouts in ...
READ MORE
Vapositori response to Mugabe ‘education’ insult
Vapositori response to Mugabe ‘education’ insult
We read with disdain President Robert Mugabe’s comments about Vapositori and their not being educated. The report came out in Zimbabwe’s Daily News online paper and we respond that once ...
READ MORE
Govt dispels Satanism scare at Harare school
Zimbabwe Information Minister wrote Chiwenga’s PhD Thesis –
Zimbabwean Academics Mourn Hikwa’s Death
Fourth Zimbabwe student commits suicide in a week
Teachers, Mugabe, head for showdown
Dangamvura High School pupils go on the rampage
O-Level exams commence
Mandela Washington Fellowship: Great Start for Golden Maunganidze
Zimbabwe Students Plans Demos Over Worsening Plight
Vapositori response to Mugabe ‘education’ insult

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

  • John Gwizo

    This observation is factual despite our reliance to the old human wisdom that student potential will naturally separate thinkers from operators.
    All over the world commercialisation of education has exposed the unreliability of earning a stipend as UZ demonstrated last year.
    Education needs to be taken as a right and not as a commodity and small nations must excel rather than follow the Western countries that has made education to become the biggest industry and employer.
    The natural consequence to that is it has forced universities to accommodate $ to actual education results that will garner energy to economic development.

  • Pingback: Google()

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News