Universities producing useless graduates, Mnangagwa

VICE President Emerson Mnangagwa has said the country’s universities are producing the wrong type of graduates for the struggling economy which, he reckons, needs production managers as opposed to administrators.

Mnangagwa said universities should be reduced to polytechnics and vocational training centres which offer practical skills that are applicable to “our” industries.

He was officiating at the launch of the Zimbabwe National Competitiveness Report (ZNCR) by the National Economic Consultative Forum in Harare Thursday.

The ZNCR is the country’s first socio-economic development assessment which highlights possible opportunities the country can utilise for economic recovery.

“I have observed that our universities are churning out grandaunts with administrative and management skills in an economy where we need practical skills at the production level,” said Mnangagwa.

“We therefore need to have a paradigm shift by aligning our educational curriculum with industrial skills hinge on the powerful skill of research and development.

“This is a process which becomes a crucial factor in the survival and development of our economy.”

Mnangagwa said although the country has skilled man power, they are not doing enough to turn around the country’s economy.

“Indeed, while it is an irrefutable fact that our human resources are highly skilled, it is now time to look at their productivity,” said the vice President.