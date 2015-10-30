Universities producing useless graduates, Mnangagwa

VICE President Emerson Mnangagwa has said the country’s universities are producing the wrong type of graduates for the struggling economy which, he reckons, needs production managers as opposed to administrators.
Mnangagwa said universities should be reduced to polytechnics and vocational training centres which offer practical skills that are applicable to “our” industries.
He was officiating at the launch of the Zimbabwe National Competitiveness Report (ZNCR) by the National Economic Consultative Forum in Harare Thursday.
The ZNCR is the country’s first socio-economic development assessment which highlights possible opportunities the country can utilise for economic recovery.
“I have observed that our universities are churning out grandaunts with administrative and management skills in an economy where we need practical skills at the production level,” said Mnangagwa.
“We therefore need to have a paradigm shift by aligning our educational curriculum with industrial skills hinge on the powerful skill of research and development.
“This is a process which becomes a crucial factor in the survival and development of our economy.”
Mnangagwa said although the country has skilled man power, they are not doing enough to turn around the country’s economy.
“Indeed, while it is an irrefutable fact that our human resources are highly skilled, it is now time to look at their productivity,” said the vice President.
The Primary and Secondary Education ministry has said reports of Satanism at Ellis Robins School in Mabelreign, Harare, are the works of pranksters among some of the students.
By Phyllis Mbanje
This ...
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantine Chiwenga’s recently awarded PhD in Ethics from University Of KwaZulu Natal’s College Of Humanities has raised a stink, with sources close to the Minister ...
HARARE—Zimbabwean academics are mourning prominent National University of Science and Technology lecturer Lawton Hikwa who died of respiratory complications in Bulawayo Sunday.
Hikwa asked his friends to pray for him last ...
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s government and the country’s teachers could be heading for a massive confrontation that could cripple the education system in the country.
Government has failed to pay not only ...
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Ordinary Level examinations have commenced with students saying they are confident of excelling.
The Ordinary Level students were this Monday taking on their first subjects which ...
WASHINGTON — The nearly 60 Zimbabwean youths who arrived in the U.S. last week for the Mandela Washington Fellowship have started their studies in entrepreneurship and leadership.
Among them business executives, lawyers ...
Harare,– The Zimbabwe National Student Union (Zinasu) says it has planned countrywide protests to press government to address the increasingly tough economic conditions which have led to massive university dropouts in ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()