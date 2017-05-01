Govt dispels Satanism scare at Harare school

The Primary and Secondary Education ministry has said reports of Satanism at Ellis Robins School in Mabelreign, Harare, are the works of pranksters among some of the students.

By Phyllis Mbanje

This comes amid reports that borders at the school had encountered bizarre occurrences which were allegedly linked to Satanism.

But a senior official in the ministry dispelled the claims, saying all was well at the all-boys school.

“You know how boys behave, there is nothing like that. It was most probably a prank,” said the official, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

The sources said some church pastors had to be called and convened at the hostels for prayer sessions to calm the pupils who wanted to leave for home.

School authorities also held a meeting with students and issued a stern warning to those who initiated the drama.

District education officer for Warren Park, Cloud Nyambuya, who coincidentally is a former headmaster at the school, declined to comment on the matter.

Over the weekend most of the boarders reportedly requested to go home with their parents as they were afraid to sleep in the dormitories.

“I ferried a boarder from the school and he told me that they were scared of whatever was haunting their hostels at night,” said a cab driver from Mabelreign.

It has also been alleged that following a prayer by the pupils that was held prior to that of the pastors, some of the students started nose-bleeding.

Students have remained adamant that something paranormal was going on in the hostels.

The boarders reportedly saw blood in the bath tub and many had similar incessant nightmares.

However, despite the assurances, most parents and pupils were still unsettled and demanding that the ministry conduct a thorough investigation.

“My son is not a boarder, but that does not give me comfort. We want answers from [Education minister Lazarus] Dokora and his team,” said a parent who was dropping off her son on Monday.

Meanwhile, following publication of the story which went viral on social media platforms, students have fallen victim to taunting from other schools.

“Other students are now branding us Satanists and that is very unsettling,” a Form One pupil said.