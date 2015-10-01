News Ticker

Church Sets Up Anglican University of Zimbabwe

1st October 2015 Staff Reporter Education 1

MARONDERA—Members of the Anglican Church Diocese of Harare, who were persecuted by former Bishop Bishop Nolbert Kunonga for five years, have turned their fortunes around just a few years after winning back their churches and properties.

Church of the Province of Central African, Bishop Chad Gandiya speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony at Rufaro Longlands Farm on Saturday.

They have been repairing their buildings and now have set the ball rolling as they seek to construct a $250 million university in Marondera, Mashonaland East province. It will be known as the Anglican University of Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony at Rufaro Longlands Farm on Saturday, Church of the Anglican Diocese of Harare of the Church of the Province of Central African, Bishop Chad Gandiya, said after years of persecution, they came back richer in terms of commitment, spiritual and numerical growth.

Parishioners worshiped in the open when they were locked out of the churches by Kunonga and his team for more than five years.

“Nothing is going to stop us now,” said Bishop Gandiya. “This is it. We have started this process and there’s no going back. We feel good about this and we thank God for everything.”

Commitment

Bishop Gandiya said they decided to show their commitment and thanksgiving to God after all they have been through by building the Anglican University of Zimbabwe.

He said when they won back their properties from the Kunonga group, which was ordered by the court to stop interfering with the affairs of the church, they faced a lot of difficulties as their property was damaged.

“We struggled, there was a lot of damage to the buildings and we needed a lot of money to do repairs,” said Gandiya. “Things are much better now but there’s still work to be done.”

Central African ArchBishop, Albert Chama, said all Anglican Church members should tap into the courage and strength that made them survive the five years of persecution as they construct this university.

Bishop Gandiya played down the absence of government ministers at the ground-breaking ceremony saying they should have been busy, especially after the land on which the university is being constructed was approved by the state.

Jobs

Marondera mayor Antony Makwindi said the university will help the town to create jobs for local people.

The Anglican University will have a bias towards bio-medical sciences focusing on general public health, disabilities, ageing and health matters associated with poverty, food and the environment, technology and innovation and businesses, among other programs.

Other churches that have universities in the country include the Catholic Church, Seventh Day Adventist and the United Methodist Church. – VOA

Related Posts
Zimbabwe police arrest 15 female student protesters
Zimbabwe police arrest 15 female student protesters
HARARE,– At least 15 female and six male students were arrested in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare on Friday during a protest against poor living conditions in colleges and universities in the country. Police ...
READ MORE
Dangamvura High School pupils go on the rampage
Dangamvura High School pupils go on the rampage
PUPILS at Dangamvura High School this morning went on rampage after school authorities failed to send the school choir to Chipinge for a music competition. Pupils who spoke to Diamond ...
READ MORE
Eighty nine students graduate from the Catholic University of Zimbabwe
Eighty nine students graduate from the Catholic University of Zimbabwe
The Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ) Friday witnessed the graduation of 89 young men and women after they finished their undergraduate studies at the institution. The graduation ceremony was held at ...
READ MORE
Professor Zvobgo is honoured once again
Professor Zvobgo is honoured once again
MASVINGO - Professor Rungano Zvobgo, the Vice Chancellor of the Great Zimbabwe University who has filled his cupboard with an array of shields from both local and international awards has ...
READ MORE
Low Matabeleland Pass Rate Raises A Stink
Low Matabeleland Pass Rate Raises A Stink
BULAWAYO, February 11, 2015 - THE continued low pass-rate of schools in the entire Matabeleland region, including Bulawayo, is raising eye-brows with government critics attributing the decline to a myriad ...
READ MORE
Form One places: Minister assures parents
Form One places: Minister assures parents
HARARE - The government has moved in to assure the nation that no pupil in Zimbabwe will fail to secure a Form One place for the academic year starting in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe says no to porridge beer
Zimbabwe says no to porridge beer
BULAWAYO - Some boarding schools in Zimbabwe have banned their pupils from bringing breakfast cereal with them because the students have been using it to brew beer, it was reported ...
READ MORE
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SIBONGILE KHUMALO A pregnant student poses on July 29, 2013 in Pretoria at the Pretoria Hospital School specialised in teenage pregnancy. The Pretoria Hospital School, a Public School opened in 1950 and originally dedicated to sick children, is the only school of its kind in South Africa. AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Grade 7 pupil in exam birth
A grade seven pupil at Murongwe Primary School in Mberengwa East experienced labour pains in the middle of her Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) national examination on Monday and was ...
READ MORE
UK increases scholarships for Zimbabweans
UK increases scholarships for Zimbabweans
The United Kingdom has increased Chevening Scholarship awards to Zimbabwe fivefold, from four to 20 for the year 2015/16 study period, British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing said. BY CHARLES LAITON Laing ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime recalls teachers from holiday
Zimbabwe regime recalls teachers from holiday
HARARE - Government has recalled teachers from holiday to resubmit their qualifications as a matter of urgency, the Daily News has learnt. In a memorandum to all provincial education directors, the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe police arrest 15 female student protesters
Dangamvura High School pupils go on the rampage
Eighty nine students graduate from the Catholic University
Professor Zvobgo is honoured once again
Low Matabeleland Pass Rate Raises A Stink
Form One places: Minister assures parents
Zimbabwe says no to porridge beer
Grade 7 pupil in exam birth
UK increases scholarships for Zimbabweans
Zimbabwe regime recalls teachers from holiday

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News