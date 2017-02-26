News Ticker

Central bank targets supply side of the economy

26th February 2017 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis 0

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has extended the export incentive scheme to the cotton and tourism sectors as a deliberate effort to stimulate production and generate more foreign currency.

Exports have been averaging US$2,5 billion in the last four years, which is markedly lower than the targeted US$7 billion under the 2011 National Trade Policy.

The incentive scheme was introduced in July last year targeting gold producers and tobacco farmers.

Import restrictions have helped cut foreign currency outflows as imports dropped to US$5,2 billion in 2016 from US$6 billion a year earlier.

As a result, the trade deficit narrowed to US$2,8 billion last year from US$3,3 billion in 2015.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya announced on February 15 this year that the central bank will be extending the five percent bonus to cover not only the cotton and tourism sectors, but exporters of value added products as well.

“These measures are necessary as the country needs to pursue a new economic development model that is anchored on an export-led growth strategy to balance exports and imports whilst simultaneously addressing the structural rigidities besetting the economy in order to expand output.

“It is against this productivity mantra or conviction that these measures are being put in place to sustain the national economy under the new normal,” said Dr Mangudya.

It is believed that the tourism industry has lost competitiveness as a result of the price differences between Zimbabwe and its regional peers.

The predominant use of the United States dollar in the current multicurrency system is making the local tourism product relatively expensive.

Cotton brings in new money as it is purchased using offshore lines of credit.

Almost 80 percent of cotton lint is exported.

The central bank is trying to boost output and competitiveness of the local economy.

Zimbabwe, however, relies on exporting raw materials such as gold, platinum and diamonds.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) vice president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe recently told The Sunday Mail Business that low capacity in the manufacturing sector is a major drawback to improved export earnings.

CZI’s 2016 manufacturing sector survey indicated that capacity utilisation rose to 47,4 percent from 34,3 percent in 2015.

The industry lobby group believes manufacturing companies still need more time to recover.

“Our exports are ranking lowly, the development of this area has been quite slow. We have always been saying it is very difficult for companies operating at 34 percent to export.

“But with the coming in of SI64, which I can say has been a panacea to our industry’s challenges, we have seen some companies such as those making cooking oil and baked beans beginning to export,” said Mr Jabangwe.

There are however, nascent signs of recovery in industry.

Surface Wilmar, which produces Pure Drop cooking oil, is considering spreading its wings to Malawi, Botswana and Zambia.

The business has the potential to refine and pack 16 000 tonnes of cooking oil per month.

The dairy industry has also been able to ramp up production despite obtaining economic challenges.

Many companies are presently being drawn into investing on the local market.

Trade Kings Zimbabwe (Private) Ltd has since ploughed US$50 million into the construction of a state-of-the-art plant that will manufacture a number of brands, including Boom washing powder.

Also, South Africa’s Willowton Group intends to set up a US$40 million cooking oil and detergents plant in Mutare.

The plant will produce D’Lite cooking oil, among other products. -Sunday Mail

Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
Bulawayo,– AS the cash shortage persists in the country, Zimbabwe’s senior citizens find themselves bearing the brunt of the crisis. Hundreds of pensioners have been forced to spend nights in bank ...
Zimbabwe’s year so far: a tale of regression
Zimbabwe’s year so far: a tale of regression
HARARE,– Zimbabwe has missed just about every major economic target so far this year, with most indicators pointing to an economy headed for recession, a local investment advisory firm has ...
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market opened in New York September 1, 2015. Wall Street opened sharply lower on Tuesday after weak data from China heightened fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and its effect on global growth. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rise in global trade the tonic the world economy needs: Reuters poll
THE world economy needs international trade to pick up, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of economists who see no end yet to the aggressive monetary stimulus through which central ...
A clerk counts Chinese yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo
China, U.S. commit to refrain from competitive currency devaluations
China and the United States on Sunday committed anew to refrain from competitive currency devaluations, and China said it would continue an orderly transition to a market-oriented exchange rate for ...
Canary wharf skyline
The UK’s Economic Spiral Towards Zimbabwean-Style Monetary Policy
In Zimbabwe, where worthless $100 trillion (80.36 trillion pound) notes serve as reminders of the perils of hyperinflation, President Robert Mugabe is printing a new currency that jeopardizes not just ...
Zimbabwe growth to quicken to 4.8 pct in 2017 – Treasury document
Zimbabwe growth to quicken to 4.8 pct in 2017 – Treasury document
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe expects economic growth to quicken to 4.8 percent in 2017 from 1.2 percent this year on improved agriculture production and higher global commodity prices, the Treasury ...
Professor Amon Murwira from the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences
‘Delink economy from climatic shocks’
Creating resilience in Zimbabwe’s predominantly agro-based economy can only be achieved once the country is able to guard its agricultural production capacity against oscillating climate conditions which also underpins downstream ...
Monetary policy is not everything
Monetary policy is not everything
First, compliments where they are deserved. To Urjit Patel for having won the hot seat (he may be foreign-born, but is PIO; so, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani). Along with ...
GDP is so last century, and the search for a new economic yardstick is on
GDP is so last century, and the search for a new economic yardstick is on
HONG KONG — GDP is so 20th century. The measure has risen from humble beginnings during the Great Depression to be an essential gauge for governments and central banks the ...
Why Zimbabwe is still not competitive
Why Zimbabwe is still not competitive
THE Zimbabwean Government has for years been trying to come up with ways to improve the country’s competitiveness on the global market.While progress has been made, analysts say the country ...
