Zimbabwe’s trade deficit narrows to $126 mln in January

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwe‘s trade deficit narrowed to $126 million in January, compared to $146 million in the same period last year, official figures show.
Figures released by the Zimbabwe Statistical agency (Zimstat) on Wednesday revealed that Zimbabwe imported goods worth $385 million in January, against exports of $259 million.
Major exports during the month under review included flue cured tobacco worth $2.02 million granite, $29.3 million nickel, $7.5 million chrome, $8.55 million diamonds, $56.71 million gold and $26.12 million ferrochrome.
Imports from South Africa, Zimbabwe’s biggest trade partner, declined 30 percent to $146 million in January 2017 against exports of $214 million as the trade balance between the two countries normalised.
Other import source markets in the period under review were Singapore at $69 million, China ($58 million), Zambia ($10 million) and Mauritius ($10 million).
In his monetary policy statement earlier this month, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya bemoaned the country’s continued reliance on imports of finished goods, saying it was unsustainable.
He said it undermined current efforts to resuscitate domestic industrial production, leading to significant trade and current account deficits.
Mangudya said despite efforts being made by government towards containing the country’s import bill, export growth has not been adequate to surpass that of imports.
In 2016, Zimbabwe’s exports decreased by 7 percent, to $3.37 billion from US$3.61 billion the previous year.Imports also declined by 11 percent over the same period, to $5.35 billion from $6 billion in 2015. -Source
UNITED NATIONS – In his message on Africa Industrialization Day, United Nations Secretary-General has called on African countries to adopt policies that encourage growth of the private sector and foster entrepreneurship ...
OVER the past few years, financial authorities and development organisations in Africa have become fond of “financial inclusion” as a process of involving many people in banking services. Unfortunately, such a ...
Johannesburg - Business executives and economists warn that 2017 will probably be worse for Zimbabwe than the financial difficulties, cash shortages and curtailed access to capital that were experienced in ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s high levels of corruption threaten to break the fragile economy, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has said, amid revelations that whistleblowers averted the potential loss ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]