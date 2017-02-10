News Ticker

Urbanizing Africa needs more infrastructure investment: World Bank

10th February 2017 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis 0

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The World Bank has called for aggressive investment in infrastructure and land markets reform to speed up economic growth in African cities, said a new WB Report released on Thursday.

The report “Africa’s Cities: Opening Doors to the World” underlined that infrastructure investment and land market reforms are key to accelerating economic growth, adding jobs and improving city competitiveness.

It noted that to grow economically as they are growing in size, Africa’s cities must open their doors and connect to the world.

Africa’s urban population stands at 472 million people, and as cities grow in size, another 187 million people are expected be added to urban areas by 2025.

Africa’s urban population will double over the next 25 years, reaching 1 billion people by 2040, predicted the report.

The report however said investments in African cities’ infrastructure, industrial and commercial structures have not kept pace with the concentration of people, and neither have investments in affordable formal housing.

There is great potential for coordinated investments in infrastructure, residential and commercial structures, which will enhance agglomeration economies and connect people with jobs, it said.

Due to lack of this connection, African cities are among the costliest in the world both for businesses and for households, leaving cities out of “service and closed for business.”

“What Africa needs are more affordable, connected, and livable cities,” said Makhtar Diop, WB Vice President for Africa.

The report said Africa is urbanizing at lower incomes than other developing regions with similar urbanization levels.

Rapid urbanization at lower incomes means that capital investment in African cities has remained relatively low in the region for the past four decades, at around 20 percent of GDP, according to the report, which noted that in contrast, urbanizing countries in East Asia like China and Japan stepped up capital investment during their rapid urbanization.

African cities are 29 percent more expensive than cities in countries at similar income levels. African households face higher costs relative to their capita GDP with housing costing 55 percent more than in other regions, the report indicated.

The key to freeing Africa’s cities from their low-development trap is to set them on path toward physical and economic density, connecting them for higher efficiency and boosting expectations for the future, according to the report. Enditem

Related Posts
The Euro-Area Economy Is Beating Expectations
The Euro-Area Economy Is Beating Expectations
The economic momentum of the euro area is outpacing expectations, with a gauge of its performance relative to analysts' predictions now at a 2016 high. The Citigroup Surprise Index for the region, which measures ...
READ MORE
MDC-T Shadow Minister of Finance analyses Chinamasa’s mid-term policy review statement
MDC-T Shadow Minister of Finance analyses Chinamasa’s mid-term policy review statement
The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review Statement is a bankrupt statement which is anchored on a bankrupt ZIM-ASSET policy document. Neither does it pursue any National Vision. It is a statement ...
READ MORE
China’s growth ‘reassuring’ for ‘weak and vulnerable’ global economy: Xinhua
China’s growth ‘reassuring’ for ‘weak and vulnerable’ global economy: Xinhua
China will meet its growth target of 6.5 percent to 7 percent growth this year, a reassuring sign for a "weak and vulnerable" global economy, state news agency Xinhua said ...
READ MORE
Albert Zeufack, World Bank chief economist for Africa
African economic growth dips to two-decade low: World Bank
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is likely to slip to 1.6 percent this year, its lowest level in two decades, due to continuing woes in the continent's ...
READ MORE
It’s too late for hand-wringing – globalisation is already dead
It’s too late for hand-wringing – globalisation is already dead
The world is getting smaller. That is the unbidden meme of our generation, thanks to the juggernaut of growth unleashed by an outpouring of global bodies, free trade agreements, technology ...
READ MORE
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria in recession as low oil prices shrink economy
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, officially slid into recession for the first time in more than 20 years as the statistics office announced a further contraction in the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Ready to Introduce Bond Notes – Finance Minister
Zimbabwe Ready to Introduce Bond Notes – Finance Minister
HARARE - Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will with immediate effect start the process towards issuance of bond notes as a legal tender in the ...
READ MORE
Canary wharf skyline
The UK’s Economic Spiral Towards Zimbabwean-Style Monetary Policy
In Zimbabwe, where worthless $100 trillion (80.36 trillion pound) notes serve as reminders of the perils of hyperinflation, President Robert Mugabe is printing a new currency that jeopardizes not just ...
READ MORE
Consumers drive UK economy, defying expected Brexit vote hit
Consumers drive UK economy, defying expected Brexit vote hit
LONDON - Britain's free-spending consumers again confounded warnings that June's Brexit vote would cause an immediate slowdown in the country's economy, driving robust growth in the final three months of ...
READ MORE
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis
Bulawayo,– AS the cash shortage persists in the country, Zimbabwe’s senior citizens find themselves bearing the brunt of the crisis. Hundreds of pensioners have been forced to spend nights in bank ...
READ MORE
The Euro-Area Economy Is Beating Expectations
MDC-T Shadow Minister of Finance analyses Chinamasa’s mid-term
China’s growth ‘reassuring’ for ‘weak and vulnerable’ global
African economic growth dips to two-decade low: World
It’s too late for hand-wringing – globalisation is
Nigeria in recession as low oil prices shrink
Zimbabwe Ready to Introduce Bond Notes – Finance
The UK’s Economic Spiral Towards Zimbabwean-Style Monetary Policy
Consumers drive UK economy, defying expected Brexit vote
Pensioners Bear Brunt Of Zimbabwe’s Cash Crisis

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News