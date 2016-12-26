MDC-T warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe

Harare – The Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), led by former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, on Sunday warned of a humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe, saying an economic upturn for the country was highly unlikely given the macroeconomic instability.
MDC-T economic development secretary Tapiwa Mashakada said in his Christmas message to the nation that 2017 would be a “meltdown” year for the country.
“I think 2017 will be a meltdown year. We are going to see bond notes flooding the market and the withdrawal of the US [dollar] as a domestic legal tender,” he said. Mashakada predicted the introduction of foreign currency rationing and the reintroduction of foreign currency accounts, adding the budget would remain in deficit.
“The budget deficit will worsen as the state will begin to roll-out patronage funds on projects to woo voters,” he said. The former government of national unity economic development minister said voter registration and preparations for the 2018 polls would drain the economy and push inflation up to 10 percent by December 2017.
“There may be another humanitarian crisis as the state fails to provide basic social services. [Governing party] Zanu PF factionalism will reach crescendo levels rendering government dysfunctional.”
Mashakada said fuel and food shortages were likely as the nostro accounts gradually depleted.
“These are not far fetched scenarios unless something dramatic happens in the body politic that will bring back sanity and confidence. Unfortunately, Zanu PF is incapable of introducing economic reforms. In short, the economy will remain in its junk state in 2017,” he said. – African News Agency
HARARE,– Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa on Thursday presents the mid-term fiscal policy review with the economy unravelling rapidly, compounded by rising civil unrest over President Robert Mugabe’s management of the ...
HANGZHOU, CHINA - The global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day summit ...
Zimbabwe’s ban on imports from South Africa undermines the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional integration project.
By Inocent Moyo
Trade is an important element of regional integration. It promotes cross-border and local economic ...
Jonathan Moyo, the Higher and Tertiary Education minister, has reacted angrily to people critical of President Robert Mugabe’s continued hold on power, saying the 92-year-old statesman is crucial for Zimbabwe’s ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]