News Ticker

Trump presidency could cost U.S. economy $1 trillion: Oxford Economics

13th September 2016 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis 24

The U.S. economy could be $1 trillion smaller than otherwise expected in 2021 if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November, economics research firm Oxford Economics said on Tuesday.

While the firm said Trump’s policies – including more protectionist trade measures, tax cuts and mass deportation of illegal immigrants – may be watered down in negotiations with Congress, they could have “adverse” consequences.

“Should Mr. Trump prove more successful in achieving adoption of his policies, the consequences could be far-reaching – knocking 5 percent off the level of U.S. GDP relative to baseline and undermining the anticipated recovery in global growth,” it said.

Oxford Economics describes itself as an independent global advisory firm. It is headquartered in Oxford, England, but has offices around the world, including in Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the research. At a campaign event in Clive, Iowa, on Tuesday, however, Trump reasserted that he would grow the U.S. economy.

He vowed to revive the country’s manufacturing sector by preventing U.S. companies such as Apple Inc from making products overseas, renegotiating global trade accords and slashing federal taxes and regulations.

“We’re going to provide opportunity, prosperity and security for all Americans,” Trump said.

Under its baseline scenario, Oxford Economics expects U.S. gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the economy, to grow at a fairly constant rate of around 2 percent from 2017, reaching $18.5 trillion in 2021.

But if Trump is elected and succeeds in implementing his policies, it predicts growth would slow significantly, falling near zero in 2019, and reducing overall GDP to $17.5 trillion.

Oxford Economics said its baseline scenario assumes Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton triumphs in the Nov. 8 vote and a split Congress emerges – between a Republican U.S. House of Representatives and a Democratic U.S. Senate – which results largely in a continuation of current policies.

Trump would face challenges winning the backing of Congress for all his policies, and some economists argue that looser tax policy could actually help boost economic growth.

The latest opinion polls show Clinton, the former secretary of state, ahead, but her lead has slipped in recent weeks. – Reuters

Related Posts
Chinamasa gets another Mugabe slap down, could join list of ‘bookish’ Treasury casualties
Chinamasa gets another Mugabe slap down, could join list of ‘bookish’ Treasury casualties
HARARE,– It was 1992, and drought-hit Zimbabwe had just a week’s supply of maize left. Cephas Msipa was chairman of the Grain Marketing Board, then the state grain monopoly. For placing ...
READ MORE
Economy to grow more than 1 pct in 2017 – Finance Minister
Economy to grow more than 1 pct in 2017 – Finance Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa's economy could grow by more than one percent next year and hopes to be able to avoid a ratings downgrade, the country's finance minister Pravin ...
READ MORE
Bond notes: Will Mugabe come to rescue?
Bond notes: Will Mugabe come to rescue?
TWO things that are sure about death are its certainty and finality. Reference is being made to death in the physical sense, not the spiritual side of things. By Cyril Zenda Because ...
READ MORE
GDP to grow at 1.7pct in 2017, Chinamasa silent on civil servants’ bonuses
GDP to grow at 1.7pct in 2017, Chinamasa silent on civil servants’ bonuses
HARARE,– Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa on Thursday said Zimbabwe’s economy will grow by 0.6 percent in 2016, half of his previous projection, but is seen rising to 1.7 percent in ...
READ MORE
FILE - In this April 18, 2016 file photo, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers the key note address during Zimbabwe's 36th Independence day celebrations in Harare. Veterans of Zimbabwe's independence war made a significant break with President Mugabe for the first time on Thursday, July 21, 2016, calling him dictatorial, manipulative and egocentric. The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has been a pillar of support for the 92-year-old leader for decades, but it released a statement criticizing the man it had long been quick to defend. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
World Bank accused of backing Zimbabwean tyrant
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Human rights groups slammed the World Bank on Thursday over an internal report on Zimbabwe that suggested it would be a sign of "political development" for the ...
READ MORE
Op-Ed: Why bond notes can’t save Zimbabwe – and what ordinary citizens can do
Op-Ed: Why bond notes can’t save Zimbabwe – and what ordinary citizens can do
The Zimbabwe dollar was abandoned in 2009 after the government ran the printing presses so wildly that the national currency became worthless. The country then adopted the US dollar as ...
READ MORE
World Bank feels the weight of the fury; abandons plan to prop up Robert Mugabe
World Bank feels the weight of the fury; abandons plan to prop up Robert Mugabe
Harare - The World Bank has denied media reports that it is about to resume lending to cash-strapped Zimbabwe. Widely-circulated reports this week suggested that the World Bank was working on ...
READ MORE
German industrial production posts biggest fall in almost two years
German industrial production posts biggest fall in almost two years
BERLIN — German industrial production posted its steepest fall in 23 months in July, data showed on Wednesday, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy is set for a ...
READ MORE
The GDP is a grossly defective product. We need to knock it off its pedestal
The GDP is a grossly defective product. We need to knock it off its pedestal
It is the economic ring of rings, the number that rules all. Gross domestic product is the measure that preoccupies policymakers and obsesses markets. Traders fine-tune their predictions of Federal ...
READ MORE
Why some Zimbabweans are looking forward to paper money
Why some Zimbabweans are looking forward to paper money
Harare – Former vice president Joice Mujuru's last ditch attempt to stop the Zimbabwe central bank bringing in bond notes failed on Wednesday - but not everyone will be disappointed. If ...
READ MORE
Chinamasa gets another Mugabe slap down, could join
Economy to grow more than 1 pct in
Bond notes: Will Mugabe come to rescue?
GDP to grow at 1.7pct in 2017, Chinamasa
World Bank accused of backing Zimbabwean tyrant
Op-Ed: Why bond notes can’t save Zimbabwe –
World Bank feels the weight of the fury;
German industrial production posts biggest fall in almost
The GDP is a grossly defective product. We
Why some Zimbabweans are looking forward to paper

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News