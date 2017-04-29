A former boxer apparently killed himself rather than face deportation back to Zimbabwe from the UK. Bhekitshe Moyo had lived in London for 15 years but had recently been informed he would have to leave. Moyo, 42, a former bank manager, taught boxing to children near his home in Wallington.

Moyo’s family grew alarmed when posted on Facebook on 6 March: “I shed a tear as I write this because I will not be there when a new and just work is built. I have to sleep now. I love you all. Now be good to one another. Peace.” His body was found near Mitcham Common in the early hours of the following morning.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “At approximately 00:40hrs on Tuesday 7 March, officers carrying out enquiries in relation to a man who had been reported missing on the evening of Monday 6 March discovered the body of a deceased man close to Mitcham Common.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. Enquiries continue.”

A letter apparently written by Moyo to the immigration office informing them of his decision to end his own life has been widely circulated on Facebook. The letter ends: “When I am gone, could you please use a bit of the taxes that I have paid over the years, if that would not make me a scrounger, to cremate my body and release the ashes somewhere in the wild. Maybe I will have peace in death.”

A GoFundMe page set up to allow Moyo’s mother to come to the UK to take her son home to Zimbabwe had raised £1,300 of its £10,000 target as of 16 March.