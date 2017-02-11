Zimbabwe Nurse behind £28k fraud avoids UK jail – because of NHS staffing crisis

A NURSE who behind a £28,000 (US$35,000) benefits scam has avoided a jail sentence – because the NHS is so short-staffed.

Kwanele Mhlanga claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and housing benefit for four years after he started working.

But he was handed a suspended three-month jail term and told to complete 120 hours of unpaid work at Birmingham Crown Court .

Judge Francis Laird told her that nursing was “short in numbers and the need is great”.

Laura Culley, prosecuting, said Mhlanga coame to the UK as an asylum seeker and initially made legitimate benefit claims.

But he then took part-time jobs as a support worker and a care worker and registered with an employment agency.

He also completed a course in mental health care at Wolverhampton University, receiving a student loan and a bursary.

Mhlanga, 36, of Holly Road, Edgbaston, should have declared his income to the authorities and received £28,741 to which he was not entitled, the court heard.

He had previously admitted three charges of failing to notify a change of circumstances.

The judge told him: “Benefits are stretched to the extreme and the difficulties are exacerbated by people, including you, who defraud the system.

“You are a qualified nurse registered with an agency.

“You may be able to get work and some one will consider your skills outweigh your conviction and give you employment.

“The nursing profession is a noble profession that requires dedication and selflessness.

“For the last four years you have displayed quite the opposite traits but, as I have said, it is a profession short in numbers and the need is great.”

Amrisha Parathalingam, defending, said Mhlanga was looking for work and had demonstrated remorse.

She said his mother lived in Zimbabwe and he had been sending £400 a month to her.

He had also repaid £1,500 after taking out a loan.

Figures from the Institute for Employment Studies last year suggested one in ten NHS nursing posts in England was unfilled and the Royal College of Nursing said there was a 20,000-strong shortage. – Birmingham Mail