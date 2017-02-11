Zimbabwe Nurse behind £28k fraud avoids UK jail – because of NHS staffing crisis

Mhlanga, 36, of Holly Road, Edgbaston, should have declared his income to the authorities and received £28,741 to which he was not entitled, the court heard.
He had previously admitted three charges of failing to notify a change of circumstances.
The judge told him: “Benefits are stretched to the extreme and the difficulties are exacerbated by people, including you, who defraud the system.
“You are a qualified nurse registered with an agency.
“You may be able to get work and some one will consider your skills outweigh your conviction and give you employment.
“The nursing profession is a noble profession that requires dedication and selflessness.
“For the last four years you have displayed quite the opposite traits but, as I have said, it is a profession short in numbers and the need is great.”
Amrisha Parathalingam, defending, said Mhlanga was looking for work and had demonstrated remorse.
She said his mother lived in Zimbabwe and he had been sending £400 a month to her.
He had also repaid £1,500 after taking out a loan.
Figures from the Institute for Employment Studies last year suggested one in ten NHS nursing posts in England was unfilled and the Royal College of Nursing said there was a 20,000-strong shortage. – Birmingham Mail
