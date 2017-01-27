300 Zimbabweans die in SA monthly, HIV and Aids main cause of death

Shocking figures released by Zimbabwe’s South African Consulate office show that more than 300 bodies of Zimbabweans who die in South Africa are repatriated home every month.

The consul-general to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said last year they processed documents for a total of 3 944 Zimbabweans who died in the neighbouring country.

Repatriations are done mainly through Plumtree and Beitbridge border posts.

Mr Mukonoweshuro said the major destinations for the bodies were the country’s southern provinces.

“The figures increased to 3 140 in 2015 from 2 060 in 2014,” he said. “The major destinations are mainly Bulilima, Mangwe, Lupane, Gwanda, Masvingo, Beitbridge, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Chipinge.

Mr Mukonoweshuro said most deaths were related to HIV and Aids, which accounted for 35 percent. He said the majority of the people die in winter after succumbing to diseases such as Branchopneumonia, Hepatitis B, Meningitis, Pulmonary TB, Pneumonia Hepatitis and other retroviral diseases.