300 Zimbabweans die in SA monthly, HIV and Aids main cause of death

Shocking figures released by Zimbabwe’s South African Consulate office show that more than 300 bodies of Zimbabweans who die in South Africa are repatriated home every month.
The consul-general to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said last year they processed documents for a total of 3 944 Zimbabweans who died in the neighbouring country.
Repatriations are done mainly through Plumtree and Beitbridge border posts.
Mr Mukonoweshuro said the major destinations for the bodies were the country’s southern provinces.
“The figures increased to 3 140 in 2015 from 2 060 in 2014,” he said. “The major destinations are mainly Bulilima, Mangwe, Lupane, Gwanda, Masvingo, Beitbridge, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Chipinge.
Mr Mukonoweshuro said most deaths were related to HIV and Aids, which accounted for 35 percent. He said the majority of the people die in winter after succumbing to diseases such as Branchopneumonia, Hepatitis B, Meningitis, Pulmonary TB, Pneumonia Hepatitis and other retroviral diseases.
JOHANNESBURG — An unknown number of Zimbabwean illegal miners are part of dozens still trapped underground George Harrison Park, a disused gold mine in Langlaagte, Johannesburg. The mine collapsed last week ...
Two Zimbabwean cross-border transporters and a South African woman were last Thursday convicted on 62 charges ranging from murder, robbery, extortion, rape among other violent crimes perpetrated in that country.
Charles ...
A Zimbabwean nurse who created a Cambridge University qualification with Photoshop has been thrown out of the profession.File picture of UK nurseChenesai Kutsirayi created a fake certificate to prove she ...
A 43-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean businessman was on Monday night shot dead by two unknown gunmen in Musina, South Africa.
Jimmy Chaune from Beitbridge, who owned a security company in South Africa’s Limpopo ...
SYDNEY, -- An African acrobat accused of having unprotected sex with several Aussie women while being infected with HIV has had his Australian permanent residency cancelled and faces deportation, local ...
Mariah Carey has channeled her feelings about her split from James Packer into a break up song, which is expected to be unveiled during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’. The […]
Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her. The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in […]
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]