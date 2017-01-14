News Ticker

Family’s torment after Zimbabwean father lay dying on bus for five hours in Scotland

14th January 2017 Staff Reporter Diaspora News 0

Dunfermline, Scotland –  The greaving family of a father-of-three have told of their torment after he was left dying on a bus for almost five hours in Scotland.

Gavin Wudinge, 31, got on a Stagecoach bus at around lunchtime on December 23 in Dunfermline, Fife, headed for Leven, before suffering a heart attack around half an hour later.

Gavin was missed by two different drivers and left alone at station for 90 minutes.

He was left slumped and dying on his seat in the middle of the bus for almost five hours and was missed by three different drivers before being found with no heartbeat by a passenger in Edinburgh.

Paramedics battled to save him and managed to restart his heart after 30 minutes. Police have also launched an investigation into the death but believe there are no suspicious circumstances.

The much loved father’s family, who have been shown CCTV of Wudinge from the bus, spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at his bedside before he lost his fight for life.

Relative Lesley Irvine, who was at Wudinge’s hospital bedside throughout the ordeal, told STV News: “If they found him at the first stop at Leven there would have been a high chance he would have been found alive.

“He was just left on the bus for hours and hours after having a heart attack.”The feeling in the family is not that we’re looking for blame. It’s just devastation. We just want an answer, or an explanation or an apology.”

Wudinge lay undiscovered from around 1.10pm until 5.55pm the same day.

He was left alone on the bus for an hour and a half at one stage as it was parked and put out of service at Leven before the driver was switched and it then headed to Edinburgh.

Only after arriving in Edinburgh and drivers changing once again was the dying father found by a passenger.

“His mum couldn’t breathe when she saw the CCTV of the bus yesterday,” Ms Irvine said.

“If Gavin was found at Leven then he’d still be alive today and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”


Wudinge had three young daughters


 Advertisement


Wudinge’s family, including his mother who had travelled from Ireland, spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the much loved father’s bedside before the life support machine was turned off the next day.

Irvine said: “On December 23, Gavin got on a bus at Dunfermline at 1.09pm. We’ve seen the CCTV. At 1.36pm, he falls face down on to the seat next to him. We know now he had a cardiac arrest.

“The bus then continued and stops at Leven, the final destination. That’s where Gavin had been going.

“Everyone gets off and the driver parks the bus and it’s put out of service for an hour and 28 minutes.”

She added: “Then the drivers are swapped and the bus is put back into service to head to Edinburgh. The bus gets to Edinburgh and stops and the drivers are switched.

“At 5.55pm a passenger found him (Gavin) lying on the bus alone and says to the driver I don’t think that guy is just sleeping.

“They called an ambulance and the paramedics came and and found that his heart was stopped when they arrived.

“They worked for half an hour to resuscitate him and after 30 minutes managed to get his heart started again.”

Wudinge’s cousin, Derrick Dodo, believes his death was avoidable.

He said: “What I can say is if they had found him when it got to Leven, before they took the bus off the route, I think he would have had a good chance. I don’t know about survival, but a good fighting chance.”

He said that viewing the CCTV from the bus yesterday was particularly distressing for the family.

He continued: “That’s when we found out the bus was taken off the service and it was parked while Gavin was lying there.

“It was hard for Gavin’s mum to take, she was crying and the police were comforting her.

“It was hard to see for me as well. Seeing my auntie like that was devastating.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said:”Police in Edinburgh were informed of the death of a 31-year-old man, who passed away within the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Monday December 26, having been found seriously ill on a bus at Edinburgh Bus Station on Friday December 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: “A passenger on one of our services on December 23 was discovered in a serious medical condition upon arrival in Edinburgh.

“Our driver alerted bus station staff who contacted the emergency services.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young man involved and we are providing any assistance that we can to the police who are looking into the circumstances.”

Related Posts
Funeral held for Zimbabwe born British police detective Joe Mabuto
Funeral held for Zimbabwe born British police detective Joe Mabuto
UNITED KINGDOM – Hundreds of police officers gathered in Milton Keynes on Thursday lunchtime to attend the funeral of Detective Constable Joe Mabuto, who died last week. Funeral held for Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
‘Zimbabwe UK nurse in love affair with a convicted murderer’
‘Zimbabwe UK nurse in love affair with a convicted murderer’
LONDON - A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean has been suspended from work by the UK Nursing Council following allegations that she was having an intimate non sex relationship with a ...
READ MORE
Master forger – Zimbabwean national Clemence Marijeni, created the fake documents
Ex Zimbabwean sports jurno caged 10 years in UK for immigration sham marriage forgeries
Eleven people involved in one of the biggest sham marriage rings to be uncovered in the West Midlands have been jailed for a total of 52 and a half years. Donald ...
READ MORE
Ex-footballer Japhet Mparutsa divorces
Ex-footballer Japhet Mparutsa divorces
HARARE - Former Zimbabwe national soccer team goalkeeper and one of the country’s finest footballers, Japhet Mparutsa, is set to divorce his wife of 17 years, Vivian, whom he accuses ...
READ MORE
Pregnant Zimbabwean woman throws self at train in Germany
Pregnant Zimbabwean woman throws self at train in Germany
A Zimbabwean woman allegedly committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a moving train in Germany after she discovered that she was pregnant. Lynnette Nxumalo (24) was daughter to the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean man on murder trial in South Africa
Zimbabwean man on murder trial in South Africa
Cape Town - Neighbours of a man charged with killing his 15-year-old live-in girlfriend told a court they saw him carrying the battered teen into his shack days before her ...
READ MORE
Female Zimbabwean student commits suicide in Cyprus
Female Zimbabwean student commits suicide in Cyprus
A Zimbabwean student studying at Cyprus International University (CIU) allegedly committed suicide in her apartment on Saturday after her Nigerian boyfriend, who is studying at the same institution, made her ...
READ MORE
Undocumented Zimbabweans detained while trying to return to their country
Undocumented Zimbabweans detained while trying to return to their country
Nine Zimbabweans arrested on their way home to Zimbabwe have been held since 21 August in police cells in De Aar as "illegal foreigners". The Zimbabweans were travelling home in a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean, lover ‘steal’ P3.9m from late employer’s estate
Zimbabwean, lover ‘steal’ P3.9m from late employer’s estate
A ZIMBABWEAN based in Botswana has been arrested for allegedly conniving with his girlfriend to steal about P3.9 million from his late employer’s estate. The man allegedly bribed registry officials to ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean set up brisk Mnandi Meat Pies restaurant in Canada
Zimbabwean set up brisk Mnandi Meat Pies restaurant in Canada
TORONTO, Canada - Toronto's Market 707 is filled with a wide variety of vendors serving up delicious food from around the world. And soon, these converted shipping containers will get ...
READ MORE
Funeral held for Zimbabwe born British police detective
‘Zimbabwe UK nurse in love affair with a
Ex Zimbabwean sports jurno caged 10 years in
Ex-footballer Japhet Mparutsa divorces
Pregnant Zimbabwean woman throws self at train in
Zimbabwean man on murder trial in South Africa
Female Zimbabwean student commits suicide in Cyprus
Undocumented Zimbabweans detained while trying to return to
Zimbabwean, lover ‘steal’ P3.9m from late employer’s estate
Zimbabwean set up brisk Mnandi Meat Pies restaurant

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News