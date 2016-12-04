Zimbabwean, lover ‘steal’ P3.9m from late employer’s estate

A ZIMBABWEAN based in Botswana has been arrested for allegedly conniving with his girlfriend to steal about P3.9 million from his late employer’s estate.

The man allegedly bribed registry officials to obtain Botswana identification particulars which he used to loot from his employer of 25 years’ estate.

Botswana media reported that Bhekizwe Nkomazana and his girlfriend, Ketshepile Sharon Lompehu, appeared before a magistrate at Extension II in Gaborone charged with stealing P3.9 million from the late Solomon Tlhapane.

Nkomazana worked as Tlhapane’s gardener for 25 years until his death on September 1, this year.

Nkomazana is charged with theft, giving false information while applying for a Botswana National Identity card and fraudulently obtaining a Botswana passport under the pretext that he is a registered citizen.He allegedly paid P12 000 bribe to Onthusitse Seoke, a senior Registration Assistant in order to be issued with a Botswana birth certificate using the names of Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Seoke has also been charged with official corruption for receiving the money in a personal account and issuing a Botswana birth certificate to a Zimbabwean.

Denying Nkomazana bail, magistrate Mrs Ntombizodwa Ncube said: “the accused is a potential flight risk as he does not have anything that binds him to stay in Botswana and he is capable of obtaining another passport and abscond.

“Your character and actions speak volumes and plays a role on whether you should be granted bail or not. What is heart-breaking from all the allegations is that we are told the accused has been a trusted employee and has worked for the family for 25 years. You deceived the family saying their father was well while his dead body was in the mortuary.

“We are still waiting for postmortem results as police suspect foul play,” said the magistrate.

The late Tlhapane’s daughter Itumeleng reportedly wants Nkomazana charged with murder.

Tlhapane was found dead at his home. Nkomazana had already sold his property that include a house and a commercial plot and deposited the money into his (Nkomazana’s) bank account.

He allegedly told the deceased’s children based in South Africa and UK that their father was well long after his death. – Chronicle