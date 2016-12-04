News Ticker

Zimbabwean, lover ‘steal’ P3.9m from late employer’s estate

4th December 2016 Staff Reporter Diaspora News 33

A ZIMBABWEAN based in Botswana has been arrested for allegedly conniving with his girlfriend to steal about P3.9 million from his late employer’s estate.

The man allegedly bribed registry officials to obtain Botswana identification particulars which he used to loot from his employer of 25 years’ estate.

Botswana media reported that Bhekizwe Nkomazana and his girlfriend, Ketshepile Sharon Lompehu, appeared before a magistrate at Extension II in Gaborone charged with stealing P3.9 million from the late Solomon Tlhapane.

Nkomazana worked as Tlhapane’s gardener for 25 years until his death on September 1, this year.

Nkomazana is charged with theft, giving false information while applying for a Botswana National Identity card and fraudulently obtaining a Botswana passport under the pretext that he is a registered citizen.He allegedly paid P12 000 bribe to Onthusitse Seoke, a senior Registration Assistant in order to be issued with a Botswana birth certificate using the names of Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Seoke has also been charged with official corruption for receiving the money in a personal account and issuing a Botswana birth certificate to a Zimbabwean.

Denying Nkomazana bail, magistrate Mrs Ntombizodwa Ncube said: “the accused is a potential flight risk as he does not have anything that binds him to stay in Botswana and he is capable of obtaining another passport and abscond.

“Your character and actions speak volumes and plays a role on whether you should be granted bail or not. What is heart-breaking from all the allegations is that we are told the accused has been a trusted employee and has worked for the family for 25 years. You deceived the family saying their father was well while his dead body was in the mortuary.

“We are still waiting for postmortem results as police suspect foul play,” said the magistrate.

The late Tlhapane’s daughter Itumeleng reportedly wants Nkomazana charged with murder.

Tlhapane was found dead at his home. Nkomazana had already sold his property that include a house and a commercial plot and deposited the money into his (Nkomazana’s) bank account.

He allegedly told the deceased’s children based in South Africa and UK that their father was well long after his death. – Chronicle

Related Posts
Gruesome murder of a Zimbabwean woman by Nigerian man in UK
Gruesome murder of a Zimbabwean woman by Nigerian man in UK
A Zimbabwean woman by the name of Hazel Chipo 36 years of age has been murdered by her Nigerian lover, aged 43 in what is understood to be a crime ...
READ MORE
Mr Farai Kambarami
Attempted murder outside council offices: UK cops release photo of Zimbabwe man they wish to trace
Police have asked for public help to find a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted murder right outside the civic offices in Milton Keynes. They have ...
READ MORE
SA jails Zimbabwean killer for 350 years
SA jails Zimbabwean killer for 350 years
A ZIMBABWEAN who with his wife masterminded the murder, kidnapping, rape, assault and extortion of his fellow countrymen in South Africa, has been sentenced to 350 years imprisonment in the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean married rapist teacher jailed 34 months in UK after hotel attac
Zimbabwean married rapist teacher jailed 34 months in UK after hotel attac
A married RE teacher has been jailed for rape amid claims the school where he worked mishandled previous complaints that he sexually assaulted women staff. Owen Madivani raped another teacher at ...
READ MORE
Undocumented Zimbabweans detained while trying to return to their country
Undocumented Zimbabweans detained while trying to return to their country
Nine Zimbabweans arrested on their way home to Zimbabwe have been held since 21 August in police cells in De Aar as "illegal foreigners". The Zimbabweans were travelling home in a ...
READ MORE
Healing through dance: ‘It made me think back to how I ran away’ – Blessing Sibindi (28), an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe
Healing through dance: ‘It made me think back to how I ran away’ – Blessing Sibindi (28), an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe
Théogène “Totto” Niwenshuti meticulously set the scene for his performance at the Kildare Dance and Movement Summer School. While most participants were taking a break outside Loftus Hall at Maynooth University, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean man dies at SA deportation facility
Zimbabwean man dies at SA deportation facility
A ZIMBABWEAN man died under unclear circumstances while being held at Lindela Deportation Facility in South Africa. Ntando Ndlovu (36) from Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province is suspected to have ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe-born Australian Rapper Tkay Maidza is Ready to Take Over the World
Zimbabwe-born Australian Rapper Tkay Maidza is Ready to Take Over the World
Tkay Maidza was born in Zimbabwe before immigrating to Australia with her parents when she was five. A star student, she graduated from high school at 16 and started playing ...
READ MORE
Pregnant Zimbabwean woman throws self at train in Germany
Pregnant Zimbabwean woman throws self at train in Germany
A Zimbabwean woman allegedly committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a moving train in Germany after she discovered that she was pregnant. Lynnette Nxumalo (24) was daughter to the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe man who tweeted home affairs minister gets visa at 11th hour
Zimbabwe man who tweeted home affairs minister gets visa at 11th hour
Durban – The thought of kissing his wife and two children goodbye as the expiry date of his temporary spousal visa drew nearer had been replaying in Forbes Maupa's mind ...
READ MORE
Gruesome murder of a Zimbabwean woman by Nigerian
Attempted murder outside council offices: UK cops release
SA jails Zimbabwean killer for 350 years
Zimbabwean married rapist teacher jailed 34 months in
Undocumented Zimbabweans detained while trying to return to
Healing through dance: ‘It made me think back
Zimbabwean man dies at SA deportation facility
Zimbabwe-born Australian Rapper Tkay Maidza is Ready to
Pregnant Zimbabwean woman throws self at train in
Zimbabwe man who tweeted home affairs minister gets

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News