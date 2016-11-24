Germany suicide victim was Diya’s side chick

IT has emerged that a Bulawayo woman who committed suicide in Germany was in a “close” relationship with How Mine goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya and could have been communicating with him days before taking her life.

Lynette Nxumalo (24) threw herself in front of a moving train in Germany after she discovered that she was pregnant.

Sources from the Nxumalo family said they were touched by Diya’s presence during the funeral wake right up to burial.

“He came everyday,” said the source adding that it appeared as if, “he was constantly in touch with our daughter,” said the source.

The late Nxumalo was in her third month in Germany where she was working and studying. She left a suicide note for her family whose detailed contents were not revealed other than that it was a form of apology.

A source from Diya’s circles added another dimension, he could have been in a love relationship with the late.

“He was very emotional about the sudden passing away of Lynette. They had been together for about two to three years. It seemed to be a serious relationship that almost every member of Lynette’s family knew about it,” said the source.

Diya attended the funeral with fellow team mates, namely skipper Tapiwa Khumbuyani, Tawanda Muparati, Qadr Amini and Moses Gutu.

“They went with him in solidarity,” the source said.

Diya told B-Metro that it was not his rightful place to speak because her family was in grief.

“Those people are still grieving. It’s prudent for me not to say anything. It’s a complicated situation. If I say she was pregnant and they ask if I was responsible, how will I respond? My hands are tied,” he said.

Lynette’s mother refused to comment as she was still hurt about the passing on of her child. – B-Metro