Ex-footballer Japhet Mparutsa divorces

HARARE – Former Zimbabwe national soccer team goalkeeper and one of the country’s finest footballers, Japhet Mparutsa, is set to divorce his wife of 17 years, Vivian, whom he accuses of infidelity.

According to court papers, the United Kingdom (UK)-based couple married in November 1999, in terms of the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

“The plaintiff (Mparutsa)’s marriage with the defendant has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there is no reasonable prospect of restoring a normal marriage relationship between them,” reads part of the court papers.

Mparutsa — popularly known as Shortcat — claims love has been lost between them and that throughout the marriage, they have been incompatible with each other.

“Throughout the marriage, the defendant (Vivian) has consistently embarrassed the plaintiff by forming improper association with other men,” he said, adding that they have not lived as husband and wife for over six years.

The former Dynamos Football Club goalkeeper further said Vivian has been staying with another man in the UK, since 2008.

Mparutsa was one of the country’s finest footballers and has co-authored a book with Lot Chitakasha titled Japhet ‘Shortcat’ Mparutsa: My Story.

He broke many records during his career spanning nearly 20 years.

During the subsistence of their marriage, the two acquired several properties, including a residential property in the leafy suburb of Belvedere, Harare, and another one in Essex, UK.

According to court papers, they also acquired several household goods and cars.

Mparutsa demanded to be awarded ownership of the Belvedere house and suggested that the one in UK be given to Vivian and for the movable property to be shared equally between the two.

He claimed that he bought the Belvedere property using his own resources from proceeds of the disposal of another immovable property from a previous marriage.

However, Vivian challenged the claim, arguing that she actually contributed 50 percent towards the purchase of the property.

She demanded the disposal of the property and the proceeds to be shared equally between the two.

She also denied being involved in extra-marital affairs.

“Defendant consents to an order of divorce and prays for an order distributing the property…with each party paying its own costs,” Vivian said. – Daily News