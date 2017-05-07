News Ticker

‘Zimbabwe UK nurse in love affair with a convicted murderer’

27th October 2016 Staff Reporter Diaspora News 102

LONDON – A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean has been suspended from work by the UK Nursing Council following allegations that she was having an intimate non sex relationship with a convicted prisoner.

Tendayi Zinyemba aged 35 was dating a murder convict 10 years younger than her.

The prison inmate is based at  maximum security HMP Long Lartin in Wychavon, Worcestershir.

It has been reported that the patient originally from southern Africa is mentally ill and he needed care and treatment in his cell, the institution looks after extremely violent and difficult prisoners.

Zimbabwe born Tendai Zinyemba has been condemned for having an affair with a prisoner while she is married to a decent and loving husband.

Tendai Zinyemba a Zim woman in sex relationship scandal afiair at HMP Long Lartin with a patient who is a convicted violent murderer pictures

Among a number of accusations labelled against her, Zinyemba sent a number of love letters, photos and handwritten notes that were found in the prisoner’s cell.

There was no proof of sexual relationship between the two.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

20 Comments on ‘Zimbabwe UK nurse in love affair with a convicted murderer’

  1. what you want is a faraday cage. line the walls of your pharmacy with conducting material. since i can’t do this myself, i usually just ignore anyone who is on the phone. minimum wage is not enough for me to compete with a conversation

    Reply

  7. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

    Reply

  10. Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

    Reply

  16. First of all, allow my family recognize a persons command during this matter. Even though this is certainly brand new , nevertheless soon after registering your site, this intellect has exploded extensively. Allow all of us to take hold of ones rss to help keep in touch with at all probable messages Sincere understand but will pass it on to help admirers and my personal are living members
    Factory Coach Outlet http://www.coachoutletstoreonlinefactory.com

    Reply

  17. ﻿vous, drinkingglasses si haut. Il a mesuré un bon lanceur de lavabo en hauteur, et Ismiled.If Je bois beaucoup de bière Munchen je transpire tellement, dit HerrHoffmann. Quand je suis ici, dans les champs ou devant mes bains, je transpire, mais je l’apprécie; mais dans la ville, il est pas du tout le même thing.Prompted par la pensée, il essuya le cou et le visage avec son dinnernapkin et nettoyé soigneusement son plat en verre ears.A de compote d’abricots a été placé sur le table.Ah, fruit! dit Fraulein Stiegelauer, qui est si nécessaire pour santé.Le médecin m’a dit ce matin que le plus de fruits que je pouvais manger le better.She bien évidemment suivi les conseils. Dit le Voyageur: Isuppose vous peur d’une invasion, aussi, hein? Oh, thats good.Ive lisait tout sur votre jeu anglais dans un journal. Ne YouSee-il? DANS UN

    Reply

82 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Shocking CCTV footage shows Zimbabwean attacked with bricks and fireworks by terrorists in Scotland – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. ‘Zimbabwean William Nduku doesn’t deserve sympathy’ – 263AfricaNews
  4. Google
  5. Buy Pocket Pussy
  6. new sex toys
  7. buy sex doll
  8. pc games free download
  9. apps for pc
  10. games for pc download
  11. free tech
  12. سرور مجازی فرانسه
  13. small dog
  14. space technology world
  15. little dogs
  16. Экзамен на американское гражданство
  17. full version pc games download
  18. pdr training
  19. rabbit sex toy
  20. bullet cock ring
  21. superior auto institute
  22. malayalam movie
  23. Freightliner Trucks
  24. PHP Muisc CMS
  25. Roof repair near me
  26. the wristwatch exchange
  27. Silver Bullet Vibrator
  28. free app download
  29. games for laptop download
  30. apps for pc download
  31. free download for windows pc
  32. app download for windows 8
  33. dss
  34. best lion kona coffee
  35. coffee beans kona
  36. apps download for pc
  37. free download for windows 7
  38. penis extender
  39. menage a trois sex toy
  40. software download for windows 8
  41. free download for windows 7
  42. cheap A/C
  43. mulvadi 100% kona
  44. Lovehoney
  45. from home to work
  46. Buy android reviews
  47. website development
  48. peru vacation
  49. sex toy review
  50. free cash
  51. how to shape your eyebrows
  52. gym diet
  53. Anal Play
  54. wet rabbit vibrator
  55. Bangin' Betty Stroker Kit
  56. male vacuum pump
  57. Download TMMI-P Certification Dumps
  58. G602
  59. buy real youtube views
  60. spy
  61. iran tar
  62. JN0-1100 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  63. clasificados online colorado
  64. anal trainer kit
  65. sex toys for women
  66. adult
  67. Arduino
  68. 福井脱毛
  69. 大王之夢/大王的夢dvd
  70. orange
  71. Permitting
  72. motu and patlu game
  73. Well repair
  74. web site
  75. more movies
  76. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  77. boot camp instructor
  78. Glass Sex Toy
  79. 100% kona coffee
  80. Best Strap On Dildo
  81. Adult Store
  82. Purchase Beer Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News