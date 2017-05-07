‘Zimbabwe UK nurse in love affair with a convicted murderer’

LONDON – A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean has been suspended from work by the UK Nursing Council following allegations that she was having an intimate non sex relationship with a convicted prisoner.

Tendayi Zinyemba aged 35 was dating a murder convict 10 years younger than her.

The prison inmate is based at maximum security HMP Long Lartin in Wychavon, Worcestershir.

It has been reported that the patient originally from southern Africa is mentally ill and he needed care and treatment in his cell, the institution looks after extremely violent and difficult prisoners.

Zimbabwe born Tendai Zinyemba has been condemned for having an affair with a prisoner while she is married to a decent and loving husband.

Among a number of accusations labelled against her, Zinyemba sent a number of love letters, photos and handwritten notes that were found in the prisoner’s cell.

There was no proof of sexual relationship between the two.