News Ticker

Safari tourist suspected in killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe

27th July 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 1

Cecil the lion is dead, killed illegally in Zimbabwe, authorities allege, by a foreign hunter or hunters who paid about $55,000 for the privilege.

Professor David Macdonald

Cecil was part of an Oxford University research project and wore a GPS collar.

He was lured out of a national park with food, shot with a crossbow, tracked for 40 more hours, then finished off with a gun, said Johnny Rodrigues, head of the Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force.

The 13-year-old lion’s head was reportedly cut off as a trophy, and his skin was taken as well. Rodrigues told CNN that the head and skin had been found and confiscated, and were being processed as evidence.

Cecil was killed July 6, Rodrigues said, allegedly by a Spaniard. But he said that as many as three hunters may have been involved, none of whom have been detained. The nationalities of those involved have not been confirmed.

Hunters group says it respects ongoing investigation

The operator of the safari has been arrested, and a hearing has been set for August 6.

The Zimbabwe Professional Hunters and Guides Association confirmed in a Facebook post last week that the hunter in charge of the safari was one of its members. The association said the safari leader had been suspended indefinitely.

“The professional hunter and company he works for have been cooperative in the investigation,” the association said. “ZPHGA reiterates it will not tolerate any illegal hunting or any unethical practices by any of its members and their staff.”

It asked everyone to respect the ongoing investigation and said it would not comment further until the inquiry is complete.

Researchers at Oxford University expressed grief at the lion’s death and at the news that, for one reason or another, he had wandered away from the protection of the national park in Zimbabwe.

“It’s not many months ago that I watched Cecil with my hand on my heart as he strayed toward a hunting concession,” said professor David Macdonald, founding director of Oxford’s Wildlife Conservation Research Unit. “On that occasion he turned back into the protection of the park, but this time he made a fatal mistake and I feel deeply sad, personally.”

Macdonald said it was important to realize that lions live in complicated societies. Research has shown, he said, that if one male is killed, “the resulting perturbation” can lead to the deaths of other males and to the deaths of his cubs.

Cecil is survived by about six lionesses with whom he mated regularly and about 24 cubs, Rodrigues said.

Related Posts
Kereke dumps lawyers
Kereke dumps lawyers
Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke (Zanu PF) has dumped his lawyers James Makiya and Nathan Chigoro midway through his trial on charges of raping and indecently assaulting his two teenage ...
READ MORE
Teen mum killer jailed 20 years
Teen mum killer jailed 20 years
A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Lundi Park low density suburb in Gweru who last year gruesomely murdered his mother by stabbing her several times in the chest has been jailed for ...
READ MORE
Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Warrant of arrest issued against Mnangagwa’s ally
HARARE - Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally and Gokwe Nembudziya member of the National Assembly, Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been issued with a warrant of arrest following the legislator's failure to ...
READ MORE
Zim man who killed Moroccan diplomat in SA found guilty
Zim man who killed Moroccan diplomat in SA found guilty
Pretoria - A man, who testified that he woke up naked next to a Moroccan diplomat in a Pretoria guest house last year, was convicted of his murder in the ...
READ MORE
Dinha extortion case goes to Concourt
Dinha extortion case goes to Concourt
Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Martin Dinha yesterday had his extortion trial suspended after the High Court referred the matter to the Constitutional Court to determine constitutional issues he raised ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe govt brings back 15 women trafficked to Kuwait – ministry
Zimbabwe govt brings back 15 women trafficked to Kuwait – ministry
Harare - President Robert Mugabe's government has warned Zimbabweans to be "extremely circumspect" before accepting job offers abroad after reports that up to 200 women have been trafficked to Kuwait ...
READ MORE
Shoplifter hides TV under her dress
Shoplifter hides TV under her dress
Lusaka - A Zambian woman has set a new standard for shoplifting when she walked out of a shop with a flat-screen TV - between her legs. A video of the ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF infighting: ‘Grace Mugabe foe killed by G40’
Zanu PF infighting: ‘Grace Mugabe foe killed by G40’
THE family of the late Midlands provincial heroine, Espinah Nhari, yesterday claimed the suspended Zanu PF women’s boss was assassinated for her anti-G40 faction chant at a campaign rally addressed ...
READ MORE
Police commanders reshufffled
Police commanders reshufffled
HARARE - Top police provincial commanders in various provinces have been reshuffled in accordance with the organisation’s policy and work plan. National police spokesperson Charity Charamba on Friday confirmed the move, ...
READ MORE
Tomana faces suspension
Tomana faces suspension
HARARE - Embattled prosecutor-general Johannes Tomana faces suspension after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday resolved to recommend to President Robert Mugabe that he be dismissed from work. Tomana is facing ...
READ MORE
Kereke dumps lawyers
Teen mum killer jailed 20 years
Warrant of arrest issued against Mnangagwa’s ally
Zim man who killed Moroccan diplomat in SA
Dinha extortion case goes to Concourt
Zimbabwe govt brings back 15 women trafficked to
Shoplifter hides TV under her dress
Zanu PF infighting: ‘Grace Mugabe foe killed by
Police commanders reshufffled
Tomana faces suspension

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News