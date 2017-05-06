Probe Magaya, court told

A HARARE man accused of defrauding Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya of $116 000 in a botched vehicle import deal last week accused the charismatic church leader of making threatening phone calls to him while he was in police custody.
PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
Cosmas Mashaninga told the court through his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni that Magaya and his wife Tendai attempted to coerce him to falsely implicate his co-accused as the brains behind the alleged fraud.
Mashaninga is being charged alongside Upenyu Mashangwa, Kudzakwashe Larry Mapfumo and Clifford Tinashe Gonde.
“We will implore the court to direct investigations into the conduct of Walter Magaya and his wife Tendai where they threatened me and coerced me to implicate my co-accused,” Mthombeni said.
He added: “My client will challenge his statement to the police since it was given under duress and that he received two phone calls from Magaya while in police custody that he should falsely incriminate Mashangwa and accused (Mashaninga) will produce an audio statement of the threats.”
Mashaninga and his co-accused are also facing alternative charges of smuggling the vehicle in question — a Land Rover Discovery 4 — into the country and failing to pay duty to revenue authorities.
Mashaninga denied the charges saying he played an innocent role of accompanying his friend Mashangwa to South Africa and helped in the identification of the vehicle that was to be used as a “spiritual seed” for the fulfilment of a prophecy.
The State has so far led evidence from Admire Mango, the church’s senior overseer, who told magistrate Noel Mupeiwa that that he personally gave Mushangwe $80 000 to buy the vehicle and his return from South Africa gave him an additional $36 000 for import duty charges.
However, Mashangwa insisted that he never received money from Mango, but seeded the vehicle for fulfillment of a prophecy that he would become a partner in an international airline.
The trial continues on Thursday.
Tafadzwa Hungwe represented the suspects while Liberty Gono prosecuted. – Magaya
Practically the many cars being produced today
are automatic. Enrolling in a very driving instructor will help change this.
For more information on Driving Plus as well
as their instructors visit.
écouter en silence soumise; car s’il asksany questions, sa joie est à un end.Iona a longtemps joui, sans aucune attestation très crédible, thehonour d’être réputé le cimetière des rois d’Ecosse. Il est notunlikely, que, lorsque l’opinion de la sainteté locale était répandue, The Chieftains des îles, et peut-être certains de l’princeswere norvégien ou irlandais reposited dans cette vénérable enceinte. Mais par qui voûtes thesubterraneous sont peuplés est maintenant tout à fait inconnue. Les tombes arevery nombreux, et certains d’entre eux contiennent sans doute les restes d’hommes, qui ne prévoyaient pas d’être tellement bientôt forgotten.Not loin de cette terre terrible, peut être tracée le jardin de themonastery: viviers sont encore discernables, et l’aqueduc , les whichsupplied, est toujours en use.There reste un bâtiment cassé,
That is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in search of more of your magnificent post. Additionally, Ive shared your web site in my social networks!
patagonia fleece http://www.newpatagonia.com
I need to import about 50 of 458 posts from a blogspot blog into wordpress. If I use the plug in import tool, I am concerned that it will duplicate the posts that were already imported in a previous batch. Also the prior posts have been re-categorized. I need to hold those as well. Any tips will help! Thank you..
A thoughtful opinion and ideas I will use on my blog. Youve obviously spent a lot of time on this. Congratulations!
cheap patagonia jackets http://www.patagoniauk.online
I have a weird desire now to make a false blog. What is a good blog site to do this and let people know that its not really my thoughts but of my characters thoughts?.
Fishing membership http://loughbeltra.com/fishing-payments-non-member.html
The PlayStationPhone! Holy cow its real!!!!!!!!!!!! To bad I bought a G2. I like the G2 better anyways tho. Its the idea that makes me happy.
rei mammut jacket http://www.mammutoutlet.online
Hi! WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait ..
north face backpacks on sale http://www.znaturaloriginal.com/north-face/
Our Searching and Selection function has been a massive success. Due to this, weve been able to grow into new areas including benchmarking, coaching & development and Managed Agency Supply.
louis vuitton outlet online http://www.handbagsoutlet.online