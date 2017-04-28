News Ticker

Madhuku VPs challenge dismissed

1st July 2015

The Constitutional Court has dismissed with costs an application by the National Constitutional Assembly chairman Professor Lovemore Madhuku challenging the appointment of Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko to replace one vice president on the basis that it is unconstitutional.

Madhuku

Professor Madhuku had challenged the appointments on the basis that President Mugabe is not constitutionally allowed to appoint them during the duration of his 5-year term ending in 2018.

Madhuku was seeking the reversal of the appointments of the two VPs by the Constitutional Court arguing that the President could only appoint one vice president to replace former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

He also sought an order declaring that the assignments of vice presidents Mphoko and Mnangagwa to the portfolios of national healing, peace and reconciliation and of justice, legal and parliamentary affairs be declared unconstitutional  be set aside by the court.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the application with costs declaring that the President of the Republic is the embodiment of all powers as he holds executive authority to appoint who he wishes at his pleasure.

The court ruled that in terms of Section 99 of the constitution the vice president assists the president in the exercise of duties or any other functions including administering ministries or any government departments or any other roles that the president may assign.

