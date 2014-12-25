News Ticker

Police commanders reshufffled

25th December 2014

HARARE – Top police provincial commanders in various provinces have been reshuffled in accordance with the organisation’s policy and work plan.

National police spokesperson Charity Charamba on Friday confirmed the move, saying the transfers were done annually to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation.

“Yes, I can confirm that some provincial police commanders have been transferred to various provinces,” Charamba said. “It is a normal reshuffle which happens annually and it is done to improve the service delivery aspect of the police force.”

Provincial police commanders who were moved to new work stations include Harare boss, Clemency Munoriarwa, who has been moved to head Matabeleland North and will be replaced by Shadreck Mubaiwa from Midlands, while the outgoing Matabeleland North boss Norman Sibanda would be moved to Harare.

“There is nothing amiss with the transfers, this is done every year-end and it is up to the police headquarters to decide where any police officer is to be deployed at any time,” Charamba added.

Munoriarwa has been Harare police commander for the past five years after having been to the United Nations and headed Mashonaland East, Central and Masvingo.

