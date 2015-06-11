News Ticker

Zanu (PF) in no hurry to remodel laws

11th June 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 10

IN MARCH, police in eastern Zimbabwe arrested Samson Jackson for mocking the country’s 91-year-old president. “Robert Mugabe is about to die, so why do you waste your time following his party?” Jackson is alleged to have asked a public meeting of the ruling party in Manicaland province.

by Ray Ndlovu

Observers say President Robert Mugabe, centre, with his entourage in SA in April, is purposefully dragging his heels in calibrating Zimbabwe’s laws to the country’s new constitution. Picture: SIZWE NDINGANE/THE TIMES

Police charged him with contravening what is commonly referred to as the “insult law” that makes disrupting a public gathering a crime. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The 35-year-old Jackson is just one of 80 people arrested for insulting the president in the past five years, according to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. Now citizens are challenging the law because they say it contravenes the country’s new constitution — which protects freedom of speech.

Zimbabweans adopted a new constitution in March 2013, the first since the country’s independence in 1980. The new charter places a limit of two five-year terms on the president, includes a bill of rights, dual citizenship and guarantees — among other entitlements — freedom of expression. But the anticipation that greeted that new document has faded as Mugabe’s governing Zanu (PF) drags its feet calibrating the country’s laws to the new constitution.

“There are certain new features in the new constitution and the laws must now be adjusted accordingly,” says Chris Mhike, a lawyer based in Harare. “The attorney-general’s office has put the figure at over 400 laws that need to be aligned to the new constitution.”

Aside from the so-called “insult law”, the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act is another law that is seen as anticonstitutional. Legal observers say the law needs to reflect the provisions of the new constitution that stipulate that arrested people are entitled to appear in court within 48 hours, including during weekends.

Under the old constitution, arrested people appeared in court only during working days, and could be kept in jail for up to seven days, even after a judge had granted bail.

The electoral laws are another sore spot. The new constitution mandates the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to register voters and compile the voters roll. Yet the Electoral Amendment Act, still in force, gives these crucial responsibilities to the registrar-general, Tobaiwa Mudede.

MUDEDE has held this post since independence in 1980. Opposition parties and others have repeatedly accused him of manipulating the voters list to keep Mugabe in power.

The government blames scarce financial resources for the slow pace of realignment. Nearly 92% of monthly revenue went to paying public servants and consequently the government had little left for administrative purposes, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said in his budget speech last November.

The public service had swelled from 315,000 in 2009 to 554,000 last year, he said.

But others blame Zanu (PF)’s lack of political will. “What we have been told is that the government does not have capacity to do it (realign laws) in one go … but the same government buys vehicles and other trinkets,” says Beatrice Mtetwa, a prominent human rights lawyer.

Calibrating the 400 outstanding laws with the new constitution could have taken six months, she says.

The two-year procrastination “benefits the government”, Mtetwa says. Members of the ruling party “can do as they please in the absence of laws” that limit their power, “while the rest of the population does not enjoy the rights they approved”.

To expedite the realignment process, the European Union in March promised $1.3m to help the justice ministry with the overhaul.

Yet for many Zimbabweans, these funds do not inspire hope.

“There never was sincerity on the part of Zanu (PF) from the onset to usher in a new constitutional order … as long as it threatened the status quo,” Mtetwa says. “Zimbabweans were tricked.”

Controversial laws such as the “insult”, criminal procedure and Electoral Amendment Act are likely to remain in place in the near future. This will become increasingly relevant in the lead-up to the 2018 presidential elections.

THE “insult law” makes vigorous campaigning against the incumbent a risky exercise since any statements viewed as denigrating the president could lead to arrest and incarceration.

The electoral law in its current form makes it easier for the government to manipulate the voters roll in its favour because it remains unavailable for inspection by the opposition and the public.

Meanwhile, political observers fear that Zanu (PF) could use its two-thirds parliamentary majority to amend sections of the new constitution it does not favour.

This would include scrapping statutory bodies such as the electoral, human rights, gender, media and anticorruption commissions mandated by the new constitution. These independent agencies were expensive, Mr Chinamasa said last March.

The ruling party is “talking about amending the constitution before they have even implemented it”, says Charles Mangongera, a senior researcher at the Southern African Political Economy Series Trust, a think-tank based in Harare.

By not realigning old laws with the new constitution, the party has clearly demonstrated that it will not embrace meaningful change. Zanu (PF) sold voters a dummy constitution in 2013. What will it pull out of its bag of tricks at the 2018 poll?

• This article first appeared in Africa in Fact, the journal of Good Governance Africa

