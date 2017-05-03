Woman ditches hubby for uncle due to small manhood

UZUMBA – An Uzumba woman has dumped her husband of ten years for his uncle who has a bigger member.



Portia Chigodora aged 35 left Kumbirai Chimbwanda (45) for Ammon Muskwe-ana handmaster.

According to H-Metro, Portia got wind of Amon’s enormous bed snake from a female teacher and friend Nyarai Chitau.

That was after Nyarai had encountered Amon in bed and could not resist sharing her experience with Portia.

Apparently Portia was shown a 10 second bedroom footage of Amon and Nyarao in action, the paper reported.

Chimbwanda admitted that his member is smaller compared to Amon’s.

“I never expected that Muskwe would betray me since he is my relative and my wife claimed that I have a small manhood to satisfy her for the past 10 years we were together,” he said.

“From the photograph sent to Muskwe through Whatsapp by my wife I do not deny that he has a bigger manhood than mine.”

He said since he is a Christian he is prepared to have his wife back.