News Ticker

Fire guts Mujuru farm, again

7th May 2015 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 21

FIRE gutted former vice president Joice Mujuru’s Alamein Farm in Beatrice yesterday torching poultry houses and leaving 32 000 chicks dead.

MUJURUThe fire, alleged to have been caused by a fault in the electrical system at the farm, is the third to ravage Mujuru family properties in a space of four years.

In August 2011, the former vice president’s husband, retired general Solomon Mujuru, died in an inferno at the same farm in circumstances that many thought were suspicious.

An inquest was conducted at the family’s behest whereafter the coroner investigating the death concluded he had died of smoke inhalation following the fire which was said to have been started by a candle.

In September last year, a Mujuru homestead at Tarisa Farm in Ruwa was also gutted by fire, destroying a nine-roomed thatched house and at least one other outhouse.

This fire was reportedly started by a relative who was allegedly trying to kill a snake.
The latest fire brings its own set of suspicions coming at a time the former vice president has met with brutal political fortunes.

Late last year she was stripped of her government and party vice presidency following a heated onslaught against her by her ZANU-PF colleagues who accused her of plotting to unseat President Robert Mugabe.

Scores of party members believed to be sympathetic to her have also been stripped of party and government positions amidst purges that started in September last year and are still ongoing.
Of late media reports claimed there had been suspicious movements at her Beatrice farm by men believed to be up to no good.

Mujuru was yesterday not picking up calls to her mobile phone. Neither did she respond to written messages.

National police spokesperson, Charity Charamba, told the Financial Gazette she had no knowledge of the fire.

“I am not aware of it. They may have reported to the nearest police station. I can only find out later after my meeting,” Charamba said.

When the Financial Gazette contacted the Beatrice Police Station, which is the closest to Alamein Farm, and spoke to the officer in charge, one, Gofa, he would neither deny nor confirm the fire incident but only referred this paper to the Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Nobert Muzondo, who said he had not received any reports of the fire.

“Nothing like that has reached us yet, we will check with relevant police stations,” Muzondo said.
The Financial Gazette can, however, reveal that the chicks destroyed by the fire were part of a contract out-grower scheme run by Irvines Zimbabwe.

Mujuru has been on this scheme, which falls under a portfolio handled by Dr Phillipa Chengeta, a broiler manager at Irvines Zimbabwe.

Efforts to reach Chengeta were fruitless as she did not answer calls to her mobile phone, neither did her colleague, one, Dominic.

Under the scheme, the grower enters into a contract with Irvines Zimbabwe to grow broiler chickens on behalf of the company. – FinGaz

Related Posts
Pastor (19) snatches married woman… Man of cloth impregnates church founder
Pastor (19) snatches married woman… Man of cloth impregnates church founder
A TEENAGE pastor is head over heels in love with a married church founder resulting in the breaking up of her two-year old marriage. The young pastor, Frank Emmanuel (19) ...
READ MORE
Plot to kill VP Mnangagwa revealed
Plot to kill VP Mnangagwa revealed
Harare,– Controversial Zanu PF activist and musician, Energy Mutodi has warned of a plot by a Zanu PF faction to exterminate party enemies linked to embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ...
READ MORE
Serial fraudster case postponed
Serial fraudster case postponed
THE case of a Bulawayo suspected serial fraudster facing 11 counts of defrauding several city residents of over $300 000 has been further postponed as the State is still building ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Challenges Constitutionality of Life Imprisonment
Zimbabwean Challenges Constitutionality of Life Imprisonment
HARARE—A Zimbabwean has filed a case in the Constitutional Court challenging the constitutionality of life imprisonment. The Constitutional Court of Appeal today heard an application filed by Obediah Makoni, who was ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe impounds US cargo plane . . Bleeding body, millions of rands found on board
Zimbabwe impounds US cargo plane . . Bleeding body, millions of rands found on board
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe yesterday impounded a chartered MD11 trijet cargo plane owned by Western Global Airlines stashed with millions of South African rands and a dead body ...
READ MORE
Boyfriend thumped; Truck driver shows no mercy for wife’s lover
Boyfriend thumped; Truck driver shows no mercy for wife’s lover
A CROSS border truck driver ran amok and viciously attacked a Dangamvura man for allegedly bedding his wife after he got wind that his house was now a love nest ...
READ MORE
Graft Accused Moyo Arrested, To Appear In Court
Graft Accused Moyo Arrested, To Appear In Court
Harare, - Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo is set to appear in court this Thursday facing abuse of office and fraud charges. After weeks of ducking and diving following ...
READ MORE
RDZ Leader Elton Mangoma Receives Death Threats
RDZ Leader Elton Mangoma Receives Death Threats
Harare,– Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) president, Elton Mangoma (pictured) is said to have received death threats last Thursday through his mobile phone from unknown people. According to the party’s information ...
READ MORE
Undated handout photograph of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman distributed by Mexico's Attorney General's Office July 13, 2015. Mexican authorities must have colluded with Guzman to enable the drug lord to escape from a maximum security prison on Saturday night, Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said on Monday. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. - RTX1K9GY
Mexico recaptures drug boss ‘Chapo’ Guzman, president says
Mexico has recaptured the world's most notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman six months after he brazenly broke out of a maximum security prison through a mile-long tunnel, President ...
READ MORE
Father rapes, infects daugher with HIV
Father rapes, infects daugher with HIV
A 52-YEAR-OLD Pumula man has been arraigned before the courts facing allegations of raping his own daughter twice and infecting her with HIV. The man appeared before Western Commonage provincial magistrate ...
READ MORE
Pastor (19) snatches married woman… Man of cloth
Plot to kill VP Mnangagwa revealed
Serial fraudster case postponed
Zimbabwean Challenges Constitutionality of Life Imprisonment
Zimbabwe impounds US cargo plane . . Bleeding
Boyfriend thumped; Truck driver shows no mercy for
Graft Accused Moyo Arrested, To Appear In Court
RDZ Leader Elton Mangoma Receives Death Threats
Mexico recaptures drug boss ‘Chapo’ Guzman, president says
Father rapes, infects daugher with HIV

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News