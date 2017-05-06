Man rapes, impregnates daughter

A BUHERA man allegedly raped and impregnated his 14-year-old biological daughter recently.

The 44-year-old father from Nyararai Village under Chief Nyashanu pleaded not guilty to raping his daughter when he appeared before Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Livingstone Chipadza, who, however, found him guilty after a full trial.

Mr Chipadza sentenced the father to 18 years behind bars before suspending three years on condition of good behaviour.

Rusape District prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, told the court that the father took advantage of the absence of his wife to sexually abuse his daughter.

“Sometime in November 2016, the complainant’s mother left home for Bindura and left her daughter in the custody of her father.

“On three different occasions the father raped his daughter in the house, garden and river.

“When the complainant’s mother returned from Bindura she discovered that her daughter was showing signs of pregnancy.

“She questioned her daughter and she revealed that she was raped by her father on three different occasions.

“A report was made to the police on January 13, 2017 leading to the arrest of the father,” said Mr Mutyasira. – Manica Post