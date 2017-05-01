News Ticker

Wicknell Chivayo hands himself to the cops

8th March 2017 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts 44

HARARE – Controversial Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo accused of insulting Sunday Mail Features and Opinions Editor Garikai Mazara yesterday handed himself over to Harare Central Police Station on his return from London. Chivayo, who was accompanied by his lawyers Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, denied the charges levelled against him and signed a warned and cautioned statement before being discharged. The businessman yesterday confirmed handing himself over saying he had nothing against the Sunday Mail staffer.

“As a law-abiding citizen who is not above the law I had to hand myself in as soon as I got back from London on Monday. I have nothing against Mr Mazara. My lawyers are handling the matter,” he said.

The matter was reported under case number CR 2607/2/2017 at Harare Central Police Station last week.

Reports say on Tuesday February 14, 2017 at 13.52 hours, Mazara sent a set of questions to Chivayo inquiring about progress of the Gwanda national solar project that his company, Intratek, is implementing.

Chivayo then referred Mazara to his project manager.

Mazara proceeded to write a story, which was published on February 19, under the headline, “Chivayo explains progress”, in which the project manager outlined work so far carried out on the project.

In some WhatsApp massages revealed to The Herald, Chivayo hurled insults and obscenities at Mazara.

“Urimbwa, unofa uchishupika. (You are a dog and you will die poor),” read one of the messages.

He went on to critique Mazara’s profile picture insinuating that he was HIV positive.

“On your profile picture muromo wakafunuka. I’m sure inzara and mapundu ese ayo, asi une Aids?” reads one of the messages.

Some of the messages contain unprintable vulgar language.

